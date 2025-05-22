Unesco, partners stages inter-school quiz competition

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Gambia National Commission for UNESCO (NATCOM) in collaboration with the National Federation of the Gambia Clubs for UNESCO (NAFGUC) and Associated Schools Project Network (ASPnet), recently staged an inter-school quiz competition.

Held at the Brikama Regional Education Office, the competition focused on effects of electronic and medical waste on the environment and human health with the aim of engaging schools and Communities for a more resilient ecosystem management.

It was attended by students, educators, health professionals and environmentalists.

The project is designed to create awareness among schools, communities and policy makers on the management of medical and e-waste as stipulated in the country’s strategies on medical and e-waste.

Prior to the competition, the NATCOM conducted a caravan sensitisation road trip, a workshop for students, policy-makers, public officials, waste management authorities and school teacher coordinators on the topic.

The inter-school competition, which was a culmination of the project activities, was aimed at assessing students’ level of understanding of the subject matter and encouraged implementation of the best practices in medical and e-waste management in communities and schools.

Twelve schools were selected from the Upper Basic and Senior Secondary Schools in Kanifing and West Coast Region.

Assan Dukureh, Senior Programme Officer Environment Quality at NEA said the participating students should take the competition as a platform of learning about environmental facts.

“You are all winners by virtue of your participation so we encourage you to share the knowledge and experience gained during this interaction,” he urged.

Nana Grey Johnson, Vice Chair of UNESCO/ NETCOM Board, inspired the students to take the competition very serious.

Buba Manneh, Principal Education Officer Region 2 West, underscored the importance of proper environmental management.

Mingdaw Senior Secondary School was crown champions of the UNESCO, ASPnet inter-school quiz while St Joseph Senior Secondary school took 2nd position and Gambia Senior Secondary School secured third place.

All the students and teachers who participated in the competition were awarded with certificates.