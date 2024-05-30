Commencement of the rainy season

- Advertisement -

According to the authorities, this year the rains are expected a little early. Usually, the rainy season begins in early or mid-June. Reliable information has it that in some parts of the country the rains have already began. This means that in a few days, there might be rain around the country.

As the Gambia is a country basically dependent on Agriculture, the citizens and residents of the country naturally need to welcome the rains. The country is usually blessed with a good amount of rain and the farmers go to work in order to fill the bread basket of the country.

Like every other year, the rains have begun and citizens all over the country welcome it. It is fervently hoped that the rains will be beneficial to the entire nation and its people. Citizens pray that it be a rainy season of bumper harvest so that the food baskets will be filled to the brim.

Nevertheless, despite the anticipation and the enthusiastic welcoming of this most important season, people equally have to be aware of the dangers and destructions that it can come with. Therefore, proper and adequate planning has to be done so as to avert any form of destruction of lives and properties by the rains.

Regrettably, some parts of the country, the disaster preparedness is lacking or in some instances, nonexistent. This can cause a lot of damage and destruction to the areas which will be a loss for the nation as a whole. This has to be avoided. The government must begin to plan ahead and ensure that the destruction is minimised.

Another area that needs attention is the state of the roads in the country particularly in the Greater Banjul Area. During the rainy season, the poor state of the roads makes movement extremely difficult as some areas become completely inaccessible. As a result of this, citizens endure so much suffering that is unimaginable. Most often than not, immediately after the rains, everyone forgets about it until the next season.

Government must make the necessary arrangements well in advance so that citizens do not have to endure this pain every year.