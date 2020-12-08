34 C
City of Banjul
Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Commonwealth Secretary General visits Gambia

Press release

The Secretary General of Commonwealth, The Rt. Patricia Scotland Q.C has arrived in The Gambia on an official visit.

In welcoming the Commonwealth Secretary General in his office, Foreign Minister Dr Tangara commended her and the delegation for the visit to The Gambia informing her that The Government of The Gambia is committed to continuing working closely with the Commonwealth to spur socio – economic development for The Gambia and all member states.

He said partnership in the areas of health, judiciary and education are crucial to the development blueprint of the Government and extend his appreciation for the technical assistance by the Commonwealth in the areas of human rights, rule of law, good governance, education and health.

For her part, Her Excellency the Rt. Patricia Scotland Q.C. said her delegation is in Banjul to share with The Gambia opportunities crafted together for the country to tap and utilise. She expressed Commonwealth’s readiness to work with the Government of The Gambia in ensuring a better future for the youth and collaborate in the areas of climate change, good governance, rule of law and financial accountability.

She used the opportunity to thank Foreign Minister Tangara for the accurate information he provided about the great achievements and initiatives taken by the Government during the past two years.

In attendance was the permanent secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ms Saffie Sankareh–Farage and other staff of the ministry.

It could be recalled that The Gambia formally rejoined The Commonwealth on 8th February 2018 following the unilateral withdrawal of the country by former president Yahya Jammeh.

