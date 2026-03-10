Condemning the destruction in Jinack

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

My fellow Gambians, I want to express my dissatisfaction with the recent attacks on the people of Jinack Island. I am not calling for the cultivation or legalisation of marijuana but the action was not timely. The government should have engaged the community with a smart rolling plan to enhance another means of survival.

The people of Jinack are considerate and disciplined in all actions. We expect the government to do thorough research on the fertility of soil and make strong recommendations to crop diversity rather than going on a rampage.

- Advertisement -

The youths of Jinack are never violent, and few in fact smoke weed. The government must apologise and compensate the farmers. After burning all their farms, what scheme will the government set for the island to create employment for the youth and women? The action by Dleag, the police and other security apparatus should not be celebrated by any rational Gambian. We should instead condemn their action and use dialogue rather than force. I am in full solidarity with the people of Jinack.

Where were the missing cocaine seized at the ports? We all know prostitution is illegal, but do they go after prostitutes undressing them? Moreover, during Covid-19, this same government allocated funds to prostitutes for them to cushion their lack of business as a result of Covid.

I am therefore calling on my fellow National Assembly Member’s to revise the colonial drug act. Most of our youths are going behind bars for a mere joint. Police brutality on weed smokers and growers is getting out of hand.

- Advertisement -

The government of Adama Barrow must revisit the legislation on drugs and make it acceptable with human rights, citizen friendly and inclusive. Alcohol is making more harm than healing. Why not ban it for the interest of the population?

Sulayman Saho

National Assembly Member

Central Baddibu