Celebrating International Women’s Day: Progress and the road ahead

Dear Editor,

Every year on International Women’s Day, observed on 8th March, the world pauses to reflect on the status of women and the progress made toward gender equality. Like many other nations, The Gambia joined the global community in marking the day, celebrating the achievements of women while also confronting the challenges that continue to hinder full equality between the genders.

Over the years, notable strides have been made in advancing women’s rights. In education, for instance, the number of girls attending school has steadily increased, thanks to government initiatives and the efforts of civil society organisations advocating for equal access to learning opportunities. Educated women are now increasingly visible in professions that were once dominated by men: law, medicine, journalism, and public administration.

Women have also begun to occupy more leadership roles in politics and governance, contributing their voices and perspectives to national development.

Beyond professional spaces, there has been a growing awareness of the importance of protecting women from harmful practices such as domestic violence and discrimination. Legislative reforms and advocacy campaigns have helped create a stronger framework for defending the rights and dignity of women. The conversation around gender equality is no longer confined to activists alone; it has entered classrooms, community discussions, and national policy debates.

However, despite these gains, the road to true equality remains long. Many women continue to face structural and cultural barriers that limit their opportunities. In rural areas especially, girls are still more likely than boys to drop out of school due to early marriage, household responsibilities, or economic hardship. Women often carry a disproportionate share of unpaid domestic labour, leaving them with less time and freedom to pursue careers or participate fully in public life.

Economic inequality also remains a pressing concern. Women frequently have less access to land ownership, financial resources, and employment opportunities. Even when they work in similar roles as men, wage disparities may persist. Moreover, social attitudes and entrenched stereotypes about gender roles still influence how women are perceived and treated in many communities.

The observance of International Women’s Day therefore serves not only as a celebration but also as a reminder. Progress must be sustained through deliberate policies, education, and cultural change. Governments, institutions, and communities must work together to dismantle the barriers that hinder women’s advancement.

True national development cannot be achieved if half the population remains constrained. Empowering women is not merely a women’s issue – it is a societal imperative. As the world marks this important day, the challenge remains clear: to transform the promise of equality into a lived reality for every woman and girl.

Moses Bah

Essau