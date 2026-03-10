Debt-burdened Senegal set to shut down 19 state agencies to save $98 million

- Advertisement -

By Solomon Ekanem

Business Insider

Senegal has announced plans to close 19 government agencies, a move expected to save around 55 billion CFA francs (US$97.95 million) over the next three years, the government said.

The closures will impact nearly 1,000 employees and are part of broader efforts to streamline government spending and control debt.

Senegal is grappling with mounting debt that reached 132% of GDP by the end of 2024, according to the International Monetary Fund, which froze its lending programme after uncovering misreported borrowing.

The affected government entities employ nearly 1,000 people and have a combined budget allocation of 28.05 billion CFA francs ($50 million) in 2025, with an annual payroll of 9.23 billion CFA francs and total debt of 2.6 billion CFA francs at the end of 2024.

In a statement following the weekly Council of Ministers meeting on Wedenesday, officials said the government would also strengthen controls, harmonise pay scales, and ensure optimal use of budgetary funds.

According to a Reuters report, Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko has dismissed any formal restructuring plan, even as Senegal continues to rely on regional debt markets to meet its financing needs.

The closure of these agencies is part of a broader effort to trim excess bureaucratic expenditure while safeguarding the country’s fiscal stability.

Across the continent, many governments maintain overlapping institutions that siphon off national funds, often with little measurable impact on public services.

Analysts argue that strategic closures, combined with tighter financial oversight, could free up resources for healthcare, education, and infrastructure, especially in nations struggling with unsustainable debt levels.

Senegal’s approach which involves tying agency shutdowns to measurable fiscal gains and payroll rationalisation offers a potential template for governments looking to maximise efficiency without deepening social unrest.

As debt pressures rise across Africa, the Senegalese case underscores a broader lesson: governments must critically assess the value of state agencies. Eliminating inefficiency is not only a matter of fiscal prudence but could also bolster investor confidence, reduce dependency on external lenders, and channel resources toward development priorities that directly improve citizens’ lives.