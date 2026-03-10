NGO Jamra announces the upcoming publication of a list of 650 homosexuals

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Sarr

The NGO Jamra announced on Thursday that it had been contacted by one of its lawyers, Maitre Seydou Diagne, currently in Paris, to postpone the publication of a list that it claims to possess.

In a post on its Facebook page, the organisation stated that “Mr Seydou Diagne, one of Jamra’s lawyers, has just contacted us from Paris, to ask us to wait for his return from his trip before publishing the list of 650 homosexuals.”

Mame Makhtar Guèye and his collaborators asserted that this approach would be in line with a previous action, recalling that the organisation had, “in 1985, with Me Babacar Niang, proceeded in the same way for the list of 25 Freemasons, before making it public.”

This announcement comes as more than a dozen people have been arrested for unnatural acts and intentional transmission of HIV/AIDS, among other charges.

