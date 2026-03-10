Ouzin Keïta’s shocking revelation following arrest

- Advertisement -

Arrested this weekend, the singer and comedian Ouzin Keïta is in police custody at the Criminal Investigation Division in Dakar. He was apprehended in an apartment in the Ouest-Foire area of the capital along with thirteen other men. “During his interrogation, he revealed a significant piece of information. He confessed to investigators that he is HIV-positive,” reports L’Observateur newspaper, which published details of the case in its Monday edition.

This revelation, the newspaper continued, prompted investigators to ask the other suspects to undergo HIV testing. They agreed “voluntarily,” the same source indicated.

The daily newspaper of the Future Media Group reported that during his hearing, in addition to disclosing his HIV status, “Ouzin Keïta repeatedly mentioned a certain Ass, whom he presented as his ‘spiritual son’. This mysterious Ass is actively being sought.”

Initially, L’Observateur reported, the police were on the trail of suspected drug users. Ultimately, the case proved more complex, as Ouzin Keïta and his associates are being prosecuted not only for hard drug use, but also for pimping, fraud, blackmail and extortion, unnatural acts, and the deliberate transmission of HIV.

