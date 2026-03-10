Horror in Sicap-Mbao: Father witnesses gang rape of his 14-year-old daughter by 12 teenagers

- Advertisement -

The Sicap-Mbao Police Station has arrested ten teenagers in connection with the kidnapping, confinement, and gang rape of a 14-year-old girl. Two other suspects are still at large and are the subject of an active manhunt.

It all began on the night of 5th March after the breaking of the fast. B Kane, a teacher, noticed the disappearance of his 14-year-old daughter, A B. Kane, who lived in Sicap-Mbao. He immediately began searching for her, without success until midnight. Finally, around 1am, he was informed that his daughter had been seen with several young boys in a house in the neighbourhood.

Without delay, he went to the scene and burst into a second-floor apartment, where he discovered, his daughter being raped in turn by several teenagers. With the help of his companion, he managed to subdue two of them, while the others fled.

The following morning, he took the two individuals he had apprehended to the Sicap-Mbao Police Station. Once questioned, they confessed to the crime and identified their accomplices, who were later arrested by officers from the Criminal Investigation Unit.

The ten teenagers arrested aged 14 to 17 include a student at a football academy and trainee mechanic. Two suspects, one of whom is named Cheikh, remain at large.

A request for gynaecological examinations was sent to the Khadimou Rassoul Health Centre in Sicap-Mbao. The medical findings revealed a gaping hymen with an old tear, and the vaginal swab showed the presence of sperm.

Interrogated in the presence of her father, the girl stated that she had been abducted and forcibly taken to the home of one of the fugitives, before being sexually abused in turn by all of the accused.

For their part, the suspects admitted to having had sexual relations with the young woman, with the exception of one, but they formally deny the charges of kidnapping and unlawful confinement, maintaining that the victim herself had approached them about having sex.

Upon being informed of the facts, Public Prosecutor Saliou Dicko ordered all those involved to be taken into custody. They will be brought before a judge this morning.

