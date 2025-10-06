Confirmed: Bensouda left UDP since Oct 2

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

A senior member of Talib Bensouda’s Unite for Change Movement has confirmed to The Standard that the Kanifing mayor is no longer a member of the UDP.

After the public unveiling of his movement, many say his membership of the yellow party became untenable with the party’s deputy foreign secretary, Lamin Manneh, arguing that one cannot be “in and out” at the same time and that Bensouda should make up his mind or that UDP make a decision.

- Advertisement -

But Kemo Bojang said there was no ambiguity when the mayor made the public declaration. “He was very clear and deliberate. In fact, in his Wolof version, he was even more direct, stating unequivocally that he has left the United Democratic Party. He went further to thank the UDP and its supporters for standing by him all through the years and for the opportunities the party gave him, but that gratitude was accompanied by a clear line of departure.

“There should be no confusion or speculation about his position, and I can authoritatively confirm that, as of the 2nd of October, Talib is no longer a member of the United Democratic Party. His announcement was both final and decisive, marking the end of his political journey within the UDP”.

The UDP is yet to make a formal declaration, four days after Mayor Bensouda’s declaration.