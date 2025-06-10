Conscience is always right and will prevail

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

Ultimately, no human being with conscience will ignore and deny injustice and oppression forever. In the end, it will be up to the individual Israeli and Jew to realise that they cannot and should not accept a crime in their name.

The land between the sea and the river can and should accommodate both Arab and Jew to live in peace, equality and harmony. After all, the Jew and the Arab are cousins according to their respective scriptures. Hence it is utter madness that so much hatred and violence should exist between them with one inflicting so much suffering on the other for 77 years nonstop!

The Jew and the Arab must realise themselves and rise above the hatred that the West has generated and inflicted on both of them over the centuries.

Antisemitism is a European imagination, invention and practice. It was Europeans who colonised the Arabs for decades while subjecting the Jew to untold suffering and discrimination from Moscow to London to Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam to Madrid, Rome to Brussels to Warsaw to Budapest to Lisbon to Vienna and across Europe.

Over the past 1000 years, Europe has dispossessed, discriminated, abused, and displaced the Jews including subjecting them to genocide never seen before! While the Holocaust took place in Germany, all across Europe, states, businesses, individuals collaborated with the Nazi regime to annihilate Jews. Read the history to know.

Yet it is the same Europeans who today turn around and hide behind the Jew speaking about antisemitism. It is nothing but hypocrisy which the Jew must recognise and reject! Read European history, laws, novels and cultures and you will see the anti-Jew sentiment, narrative and slogans. For example, William Shakespeare of England wrote a whole book, The Merchant of Venice. It’s all antisemitic hatred!

Arabs and Jews have always lived together across the Middle East and North Africa for centuries before Europeans arrived without any notion of antisemitism! Therefore, Arabs and Jews between the river and the sea should unite into one nation of freedom, equality, justice and peace for a shared prosperity.

The war that Israel has been unleashing on Palestinians is not winnable. Sooner or later, there will be victory for truth, justice and freedom which will not augur well for Israel at all.

It is therefore good to see individual Israelis coming to their senses to rise above the western-created hatred and fear to embrace their convictions and justice. This is indeed welcome!

Madi Jobarteh

Kembujeh