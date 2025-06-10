The unprecedented murder rate

- Advertisement -

Just a few years ago, the crime of murder was so rare in The Gambia that when one happened it was something of mystery. Gambians were never exposed to the crime of murder in the media as it hardly happened, if ever. People used to travel from distant places to make enquires whenever a murder case was reported.

However, it seems times have changed as a series of murder cases are now witnessed almost every year. This is worrisome to say the least. The media is now replete with stories of murder and killings every now and then. It has become somewhat common to read about a murder in the papers.

Just last week two separate incidents were reported were corpses were found in Brikama and Brufut respectively. In both cases there is suspicion of foul play and the police have launched an investigation to determine what exactly happened. The investigation is expected to ascertain whether these people were killed and by whom.

One may wonder as to the reason for the escalation of such crimes in the once peaceful and safe Gambia. What is it that pushes people to take the life of a fellow human being in cold blood? Is it the biting poverty? The explosion in population and the dwindling economy could certainly be pointed as one of, if not the main, reason for the increase in crime rates.

Of course the issue of drug abuse cannot be ignored. Many a time, people who are high on drugs are most likely to turn violent which sometimes results in the loss of lives. Of course this also has a close relation to the issue of poverty and lack of job opportunities. When people are desperately poor and there are no opportunities to redress this poverty, they may turn to drugs, which in turn breed violence.

In order to reduce the murder rate, a comprehensive plan must be forged which will address all the causes so that there will be a solution to some of the problems in the country. Government must therefore seek solutions by consulting everyone and a plan be mapped out to reduce the problem.

This is urgent!