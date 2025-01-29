Consistency and sincerity are fundamental in politics

- Advertisement -

On 19 February 2023, the NPP held a press conference at its head office purposely to respond to comments made by UDP leader Ousainou Darboe at a political rally in Gunjur. The entire propaganda frontline of the party led by Seedy Njie, Demba Sabally and Sulayman Camara categorised Darboe’s comments as irresponsible, incendiary and a threat to the peace and stability of the country hence a huge cause for concern. They claimed the NPP and Pres Barrow had a duty to protect the security of the nation thus necessitating the press conference.

Fast forward to 22 January 2025 when the demented ‘yard owner’ former tyrant Yahya Jammeh released an audio message in which he addressed his supporters, the government and people of the Gambia. It is clear that the self-proclaimed imam, Yahya Jammeh was directly referring to President Barrow and his government when he said the following comments:

“…like it not, I am coming back… let them not run away and if they do I will find them… those who said I will not come are telling you a bunch of nonsense… they have made the country a laughing stock, making it suffer, with all sorts of crimes – armed robbers, rapists, killers, yet no prosecution… mothers and children are dying, our health system was the envy of neighbouring countries… that those who said the situation is not different from before is a lie… those who brought the syrup that killed the children have not been taken to court… they cannot maintain the ferries I bought… groundnut buying is a problem… the situation is pathetic… they are taking you for a ride… day of rendezvous is coming, day of accountability… I will come back by force… they even went to marabouts up to Mali to prevent my return… Gambians are suffering, join APRC if you have sympathy for women and children…”

Listening to these words, one wonders why the Government is silent and refusing to give a fitting response. This is because unlike Ousainou Darboe or any other politician in the country right now, Jammeh was the immediate past president of this country. He is in exile today simply because he trampled upon the sovereign will of Gambians as expressed in the 1st December 2016 elections. As a result, he nearly plunged this country into warfare when Ecomig forces invaded the Gambia to oust him.

Since his departure, this country launched a multimillion-dalasi transitional justice program to uncover his crimes and to restore rights and rebuild and reconcile the nation. What is expected from the government was to have sought his immediate extradition and to stay away from Jammeh’s party and enablers. What was expected of Jammeh is to stay away from Gambian affairs as a former president, and more so for being a dictator who nearly set this country on fire. But the contrary is happening, sadly!

The comments Jammeh made in this audio have no other objective than to foment resentment in Gambians against the Government and Pres. Barrow, and then pit Gambians against each other. Even though Jammeh was no better, he is playing with the sensibilities of the people by exploiting the failings of Barrow to spread contempt and hence undermine the peace and stability of this country.

Therefore, if the NPP is consistent and sincere, why have they failed to convene a press conference for Jammeh as they did for Ousainou Darboe? Interestingly the comments of Darboe pose no danger to the peace and stability of this country. His comments were within the law and his rights as a citizen and a political leader who is operating inside the country. He was raising issues that he considered to be a concern to him and his party. His comments do not require any press conference from anyone, especially a ruling party.

What about Jammeh? Not only is he a former brutal dictator of 22 years who is now a fugitive but also the country is still finding it hard to come to terms with his misrule and crimes. Furthermore, Jammeh has 8 de-facto enablers in the National Assembly – 4 elected NAMs from ‘Not To Alliance’, 2 APRC NAMs, and as well as the Speaker and Deputy Speaker thereby making him still a very powerful and highly influential person. Still, he has key enablers in both the cabinet and across the state. Shouldn’t any government be worried about such a man?

The most consequential Gambian from 1994 to date is Yaya Jammeh, unfortunately. The Gambia is still reeling under his shadow, and this is the inconvenient truth. Since 2017, the Gambia is still grappling with his impact which can be found in the Constitution, laws, institutions, attitudes, security officers, civil servants, victims, reconciliation, and reparations among others. Everything in this country circulates around and about Jammeh because it is still his system that is operating. Therefore, such a person cannot be taken lightly.

Thus, the question is, why are Pres Barrow and NPP not worried about the words and actions of Yahya Jammeh since 2017? Do they not recognize the relevance, significance, strength and character of this man? If NPP are consistent and sincere, and care about the Gambia as they claim, then Jammeh’s remarks should have received the same response, if not more severely than what they gave to Ousainou Darboe?

Citizens must realise that we cannot and must not continue to take matters of this country for granted. I heard some rationalize the issue that a government response will only give Jammeh relevance who they claim is desperate and misses home. What we fail to see and accept is that Jammeh is still the most relevant Gambian within the context of our current sociocultural, governance and development dispensation.

So long as there is no complete dismantling and removal of that dispensation through robust, holistic and radical constitutional, legal and institutional reforms there cannot be any social, cultural, economic and political transformation of this country. Hence, we shall continue to be within the era of Jammeh, unfortunately. Time will tell.

For The Gambia Our Homeland