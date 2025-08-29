Consolidating the gains of democracy in The Gambia: The imperative for enduring reforms

- Advertisement -

By Alkali M Dibba

Introduction

The Gambia, a small West African nation, has made significant strides in its democratic transition since the end of Yahya Jammeh’s 22-year authoritarian rule in 2016. The peaceful transfer of power to President Adama Barrow marked a pivotal moment and was celebrated as a democratic success story on the continent. This transition not only restored hope in the country’s democratic potential but also garnered widespread regional and international commendation. However, while these achievements are commendable, they remain fragile. Consolidating democracy in The Gambia requires more than periodic elections;it demands systemic reforms that strengthen institutions, uphold the rule of law, foster civic engagement, and build trust in governance. This paper explores the progress achieved thus far and underscores the necessity of sustained reforms to solidify and deepen democratic progress in The Gambia.

1. Democratic gains since 2016

The departure of Jammeh marked the beginning of a new era characterised by increased political freedom, pluralism, and renewed commitment to governance reform. Some key democratic achievements include:

Restoration of civil liberties: Freedom of expression, press, and assembly improved significantly. Journalists and civil society organisations experienced a notable reduction of censorship and intimidation, fostering a more open and participatory environment.

Electoral reforms: The 2021 presidential election, although contentious, was largely peaceful and demonstrated a more competitive political environment. Multiple political parties now participate more freely, reflecting a shift toward greater political inclusivity.

Transitional justice initiatives: The establishment of the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) aimed to address past abuses and promote national healing. Its public hearings exposed systemic violations under Jammeh’s regime, providing a platform for victims to share their experiences and seek justice.

Constitutional review process: Although the draft constitution was rejected by the National Assembly in 2020, and again in 2024, the effort to rewrite the 1997 Constitution demonstrated political will to modernise the legal framework and reduce excessive presidential powers. However, it is crucial that such efforts are driven by genuine commitment to the republic as a whole, rather than serving the interest of individuals or specific groups.

These gains illustrate that The Gambia’s transition moved from the brink of collapse to a path of democratic reconstruction. Nonetheless, these achievements remain fragile and risk reversal if not institutionalised through sustained, long-term reforms. Ensuring that these democratic gains are entrenched will require continued vigilance, political will, and a collective commitment to upholding the principles of good governance and accountability.

2. Challenges undermining democratic consolidation in The Gambia

Despite notable progress, The Gambia continues to face significant challenges that threaten the sustainability and consolidation of democratic governance. Key issues include:

Weak institutions: Many institutions remain underdeveloped, lacking the capacity, resources, and independence to perform their functions effectively. The judiciary, legislature, and law enforcement agencies are particularly vulnerable to executive interference, undermining their ability to act as checks on power. Strengthening these institutions is critical to ensuring accountability and the rule of law.

Executive dominance: The current constitutional framework concentrates significant powers in the presidency, creating an imbalance that undermines democratic principles. Without comprehensive reforms to redistribute power and establish checks and balances, the gains made in democratisation remain fragile and susceptible to backsliding.

Delays in legal and constitutional reform: The failure to adopt a new constitution, twice, highlights political resistance to change, particularly from those who benefit from the status quo. This delay has stalled critical reforms, including the introduction of presidential term limits, judicial independence, and enhanced accountability mechanisms. As the 2026 presidential election approaches, the absence of a new constitution risks plunging the nation into uncertainty. It is imperative for stakeholders to prioritize national interests over personal or political agendas to safeguard the peace and stability The Gambia is renowned for in the sub-region.

Civic disengagement and misinformation: While civic space has expanded, low political literacy and the proliferation of misinformation, particularly on social media like inflammatory religious and ethnocentric sentiments , threaten informed citizen participation. Additionally, the government must recognise and respect civil society organisations as essential partners in development, fostering dialogue on issues of national importance. The heavy-handed response to peaceful protests, such as the GALA youth demonstrations by The Gambia Police Force, is unconscionable.The blatant unprofessional and misconduct of officers in handling crimes and criminal cases must be addressed accordingly. A robust community policing is critical to professional development to regain the public trust for the security forces. In a functioning democracy, dissenting voices should be engaged constructively, not met with force or intimidation. The latest peaceful protest by GALA has proven that peaceful demonstration is indeed healthy in consolidating key democratic freedom of speech and assembly.

Transitional justice follow-up: Although the TRRC made strong recommendations, implementation has been slow and inconsistent. Without justice, accountability and reparations for victims of past abuses, there is a growing risk of disillusionment among citizens and a perception of impunity, which could undermine trust in the democratic process.

To address these challenges, The Gambia must prioritise institutional strengthening, constitutional and legal reforms, and inclusive governance. Fostering a culture of dialogue, transparency, and respect for human rights is essential to consolidating democracy and ensuring long-term stability. The government, civil society, and citizens must work collaboratively to overcome these obstacles and build a more equitable and resilient democratic system.

3. The necessity of enduring reforms

To build a robust and sustainable democracy, The Gambia must undertake enduring reforms that consolidate current gains and lay the foundation for long-term stability. These reforms must be inclusive, transparent, and transformative, addressing the root cause of governance challenges. Key priorities include:

Constitutional reform: Revisiting and adopting a new constitution should be a top priority. A new legal framework should enshrine term limits, strengthen the separation of powers, protect human rights, and ensure transparency, accountability and robust checks and balances. This will provide a solid foundation for democratic governance and prevent the concentration of power.

Judicial and institutional strengthening: Institutions must be empowered to operate independently and effectively, while the civil service must be depoliticised to promote merit-based appointments. Establishing strong oversight bodies that function without fear or favor is essential to uphold accountability and public trust.

Security sector reform: The legacy of a politicised and abusive security apparatus must be addressed through comprehensive reform. The military and police should be professionalised, made accountable to civilian authority, and trained to respect human rights and observe the rule of law. This will ensure that the security sector serves the people rather than being an instrument of repression.

Civic education and political participation: Sustained investment in civic education is critical to enhancing political literacy, particularly among youth and marginalised groups. By fostering an informed and engaged citizenry, these efforts will encourage active participation in democratic processes and strengthen the demand for accountable governance.

Implementation of TRRC recommendations: A genuine commitment to transitional justice is essential for healing and reconciliation. Establishing special courts, compensating victims, and holding perpetrators accountable for past abuses will reinforce the rule of law, deter future violations, and build public confidence in the justice system.

Enduring reforms require political will, public engagement, and sustained effort. By prioritising these key areas, The Gambia can consolidate its democratic gains, address historical injustices, and create a governance system that is inclusive, transparent, and responsive to the needs of its citizens.

4. The role of civil society and the international community

The success of democratic reforms depends heavily on the strength of civil society and the unwavering support of the international community. In The Gambia, civil society organisations have been instrumental in advocating for justice, transparency, and good governance. Their role as watchdogs is critical, and they must be empowered to continue their vital work in holding authorities accountable.

Similarly, international partners play a pivotal role in sustaining The Gambia’s democratic progress. This support should extend beyond financial aid to include active engagement in ensuring the government remains committed to its reform agenda. Democracy-building is a long-term endeavour, and consistent external involvement is essential to foster lasting change.

Together, a robust civil society and dedicated international partners can help solidify The Gambia’s path toward a more democratic and accountable future.

Conclusion

The Gambia stands at a crossroads: while the transition from dictatorship to democracy has laid a crucial foundation, the sustainability of these gains remains precarious without enduring reforms. True consolidation of democracy requires more than promises and elections; it requires concrete action, robust institution-building, and legal safeguards that transcend any political cycle. The path ahead is undeniably complex, but with wavering political will, active civic engagement, and steadfast international solidarity, The Gambia has the potential not only to safeguard its democratic achievements but also to emerge as a beacon for democratic resilience in West Africa. The journey is challenging, but the promise of a stable, democratic future makes it a pursuit worth striving for.