CONTROVERSY OVER ASP BINTA NJIE’S RESPONSE TO NPP SUPPORTER’S COMMENTS

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Former police spokesperson ASP Binta Njie was reportedly called for administrative cautioning at the police headquarters yesterday over a social media post she made in reaction to NPP supporter Baboucarr Bahoum’s comments against the people of Kiang.

Following the ruling party’s defeat by the opposition UDP in the Kiang Massembeh ward by-election Saturday, Mr Bahoum described the people of Kiang as ‘ungrateful’ sparking anger with many citizens calling for his arrest.

- Advertisement -

ASP Njie, a serving senior police officer who is a native of Kiang, was among those angered by Bahoum’s remarks.

Writing on her Facebook page Njie commented that Baboucarr Bahoum’s remarks ‘exemplify a dangerous trend where political frustrations are expressed through broad and harmful generalisations and that such statements do not only offend but also deepen divisions, fostering resentment that can erode social cohesion and stability.’

She further warned that such rhetoric if left unchecked can escalate into real security threats, including civil unrest or community-based conflicts.

- Advertisement -

Shortly after, sources close to the police told The Standard that Njie’s comments did not go down well with her superiors at the police headquarters who wanted her to delete the post.

Njie reportedly clarified that she was speaking in her personal capacity as member of the Kiang community and reportedly refused to put the post down and was subsequently summoned and interrogated yesterday morning.

Our source added that the police high command considered summoning her as a precaution to prevent other officers from making statements that will be perceived to have political connotations.

“Going into the 2026 elections, we may see similar actions by other serving officers on political matter, hence the need to undertake certain administrative measures to avoid such reoccurrences,” a police source told The Standard.

However, reports of ASP Njie’s summoning drew sharp reactions from the public most of whom believe she committed no wrongs in condemning Bahoum’s dangerous remarks.

Journalist Mustapha Darboe observed that the statement of the former police spokesperson should not be characterisd as a political comment.

“What she addressed was a speech, though made by a politician and of a political event— elections— but one that is not in its substance a political statement. The statement Mr Bahoum made was an offensive statement hauled at a community he felt was wrong to have voted for an opposition party. And the police woman, being a member of that community, is saying behaviour of that sort should not be tolerated. Of course, security officials are not supposed to interfere in matters that are partisan in nature, but considering Binta’s statement, being partisan will be an unreasonable stretch,” the journalist said.

Meanwhile, the police said they have invited Mr Bahoum too over his comments. He was however released and it is not known whether any charges have been brought against him.

Meanwhile, as we went to press last night, the police issued the following on the matter: “The Gambia Police Force remains committed to upholding professionalism and ethical standards among all officers. As a serving member of the force, ASP Binta Njie is subject to the same internal regulations and guidelines governing conduct.

Officers are expected to maintain the integrity and impartiality of the police and must refrain from actions that could compromise the institution’s reputation. While ASP Binta Njie has not been arrested or subjected to interrogation, the police will handle the matter administratively in accordance with established disciplinary procedures.Further updates will be provided as and when necessary.”