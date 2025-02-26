- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

Jammeh reacts to rebellious NAM with expulsion

By Arret Jatta

- Advertisement -

Former president Yaya Jammeh has spoken out against Foni Bondali NAM Bakary Badjie’s recent declaration to run for president in 2026.

Badjie is among five NAMs elected as independent candidates in Foni sponsored by the APRC faction loyal to Jammeh.

Last week, he dramatically announced his intention to run for president, causing consternation among his fellow Foni NAMs who said he acted unilaterally.

- Advertisement -

On Monday night, Jammeh himself weighed into the matter in an audio recorded from his exile home in Equatorial Guinea.

“I want to make it very clear that Badjie will not use the APRC. Anybody who wants to be a presidential candidate is free to go and form his own party. I cannot do anything about that but as far as Hon Badjie is concerned, he is hereby expelled from the party from today 24 February,” Jammeh declared in his usual forceful tone.

He added that he was not surprised about Badjie’s conduct because he knows what has been going.

“I have never spoken to him and I know nothing about his move,” Jammeh said.

He said the little he knows about Badjie was that he was among those assigned to help the party’s agricultural agenda which he woefully failed to do.

The former president went on his usual tirade suggesting that a white European had predicted to Badjie to run for president and that he would succeed. “I don’t even want to ask him how that is possible,”Jammeh said, adding that he would wait until the right time comes to take the appropriate action.

Hon Badjie has not make any public comment on Jammeh’s utterances.