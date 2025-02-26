Man gets 20 years for raping wife’s younger sister, a minor

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Essa Jobe, a fisherman was yesterday convicted and sentenced to 20 years imprisonment after been found guilty of a single count of rape by the High Court in Banjul, presided over by Justice Ebrima Jaiteh.

The prosecution alleged that the convict unlawfully engaged in carnal knowledge with a 14 year old girl under coercive circumstances, at Coastal Road in June 2021.

The prosecution also disclosed that the alleged victim was the younger sister of the convict’s wife and that the convict obtained permission from the victim’s mother for her to accompany him to Coastal Road to collect money on behalf of her sister.

The prosecution further disclosed that the incident happened in an old abandoned building, around the Green House where the convict lured the alleged victim, undressed her and using physical force, raped her, causing her vaginal injury.

After the assault, she returned home and informed her mother and her sister about what happened.

The convict was arrested after he attempted to escape by jumping over the fence.

Delivering judgment, Justice Ebrima Jaiteh disclosed that the prosecution led by state counsel, F.Drammeh called six witnesses to prove its case.

The trial Judge disclosed that the prosecution discharged its burden of proof as required by law that the convict had unlawful sexual intercourse with the victim under coercive circumstances.

The trial judge also disclosed that the court observed the victim’s emotional distress whilst testifying, even breaking into tears at times, highlighting the profound impact of the assault.

“The said accused asked me to enter the room, and when I refused, he grabbed my hands and forced me inside. He demanded that I remove my clothes, but I said no. He threatened to choke me to death if I did not comply. He then strangled me by the neck, removed my clothes and climbed on me, telling me that if I informed my mother, he would kill me,” Justice Jaiteh narrated, quoting the victim.

The judge said the prosecution presented compelling witness testimonies and medical evidence that corroborated the victim’s accounts noting that the medical examination confirmed signs of trauma consistent with sexual assault.

The trial judge pointed out that the convict brutally raped his own wife’s younger sister, an act that cannot be overlooked as it is an egregious betrayal of trust and moral depravity inherent in such vile actions.

He noted that the convict not only exploited the vulnerability of a defenceless young girl but also unleashed a torrent of threats that left her physically injured and emotionally traumatised.

He revealed that the safety and dignity of individuals within “our society must be upheld, and actions that egregiously violate these fundamental principles will face the harshest penalties.”

Jaiteh said that the sentence will not only serve as a measure of justice for the victim but also as a ‘powerful warning that such acts will not to be tolerated.’

Justice Jaiteh asserted that the law will respond decisively to protect the vulnerable, enforce accountability and ensure that those who commits such atrocious acts face the full weight of the circumstances of their actions.

He therefore imposed a 20-year imprisonment and ordered that the sentence shall commence from the day he was first taken into custody.