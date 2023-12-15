COUNTDOWN TO AFCON 2023: PREVIEW

- Advertisement -

Eqypt, Cape Verde, Ghana and Mozambique

Much like Group A, which we previewed yesterday there seems to be a clear divide between the top two and bottom two seeds.

Egypt

- Advertisement -

The highest-seeded team in this group (Egypt) are natural favourites to come out on top, as no other team has won the Africa Cup of Nations more times than them (seven), while they also reached the final in the 2021 edition, narrowly losing to Senegal on penalties.

As the most successful nation in the competition, the Egyptians know what it takes to win, and will be desperate to secure a first AFCON title since 2010. They are also the highest-ranked nation in the group in terms of FIFA world rankings (35th), and are spearheaded by world-class superstar Mohamed Salah.

Placed 11th in the 2023 Ballon d’Or

- Advertisement -

Ghana

Ghana are only ranked 60th in the world rankings, but boast plenty of pedigree in the competition, having won it four times, and reached the semi-finals in six of the last nine tournaments.

The key for Ghana could be keeping captain and star man Thomas Partey fit. The Arsenal midfielder has been ruled out until the new year with injury, and his injury history suggests the Black Stars need to wrap him in cotton wool before AFCON starts.

Aside from Partey, Ghana boast a number of other stars based in the Premier League, including West Ham United midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

Athletic Bilbao’s speedy attacker Inaki Williams will also test Egypt’s resolve. Having changed

Cape Verde

Cape Verde will be competing in their fourth AFCON, having only qualified for their first in 2013. They are growing as a football nation, and reached the knockouts in their debut tournament.

Placed 71st in FIFA’s world rankings, the Blue Sharks were the second-highest ranked team in pot three when the draw was made, and so could potentially cause an upset.

They boast players from the UEFA Europa League in Logan Costa (Toulouse), who helped beat Liverpool 3-2 on matchday four, Leandro Andrade (Qarabag) and Joao Paulo (Sheriff), while striker Duk leads the line for Aberdeen in the Europa Conference League, and Rayo Vallecano winger Bebe was once on the books of Manchester United.

Although we do not think Cape Verde will finish in the top two of this group, we predict that they will be one of the four best third-place sides, and so will advance to the knockouts.

Mozambique

Known as the country that birthed footballing legend Eusebio, Mozambique will be playing in their fifth AFCON. The Mambas secured their return to the tournament with a 95th-minute winner against Benin in qualifying, placing them a very admirable second in their group behind Senegal.

However, it’s their first appearance since 2o10, and they are placed 113th in the world rankings. As such, we think Mozambique will fall short at this year’s AFCON, but they should put up a decent fight.

The former Portuguese colony sees a few of their stars play their club football in Portugal. Winger Geny Catamo is perhaps the most well-known, having scored once and made one assist in nine Liga Portugal appearances for Sporting CP so far this season.

Potential Round of 16 opponents

The Group B winners will face the third-placed team in either Group A, C or D in the last 16, depending on how they rank among the rest. If the group stage draw seeding was to be reflected in the final placings perfectly, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea or Mauritania would lie in wait for the group winners.

Adam Clancy Football Whispers