Saturday, January 31, 2026
Sports

COUNTDOWN TO AIPS BANJUL CONGRESS

Ahead of next month’s congress of the African chapter of the Association of International Sports Press AIPS congress, the president of the African body, Abdoulaye Thiam is scheduled to arrive in Banjul today for a working visit.

Thiam, who is also the president of the Senegalese Sports Press Association,  will be working alongside his secretary general in AIPS -Africa Musa Sise and the host sports press body SJAG to ensure  a successful summit  in Banjul.

The continental congress is scheduled for 6th–9th February 2026.at the Sir Dawda Jawara Conference Centre.  More than half of the African sports press associations are expected to attend the Banjul meeting as well as some ministers of sport of member countries. The first delegates are expected to arrive on February 4 with rest jetting in on the following day.

