Coup plot investigators submit report

Press release

Banjul, The Gambia — The public, the Diplomatic and Consular Corps are informed that the “Joint Investigative Panel” into the foiled coup plot against the legitimate Government of President Adama Barrow has submitted its final report to the State on the 30th January, 2023.

Significantly, it can be recalled that the multi-sectoral Panel chaired by the Office of National Security (ONS) with membership from the Ministry of Justice, The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF), The Gambia Police Force (GPF) and the State Intelligence Service (SIS) was inaugurated on 27th December, 2022 to exhaustively, professionally and impartially investigate the coup plot.

Within their mandated 30-day assignment, Investigators heard testimonies from twenty-two (22) individuals: seventeen (17) military personnel, two (2) police officers and three (3) civilians.

Subsequently, five (5) persons namely, Lance Corporal Sana Fadera, the accused ring leader of the coup plot, Petty Officer Gibril Darboe, Corporal Ebrima Sanno, Corporal Omar Njie and Police Sub-Inspector, Fakebba Jawara were arraigned before the High Court in Banjul presided by Honourable Justice Basiru Mahoney and charged with four (4) counts of:

I. Treason;

II. Concealment of Treason;

III. Conspiracy and

IV. Inciting mutiny.

The four (4) accused soldiers and one (1) police officer are to reappear before the High Court on Thursday 2nd February, 2023 consistent with the due process of the law. Meanwhile, the hunt for Petty Officer Lamin Jadama on Interpol Red Alert continues.