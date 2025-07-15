Court orders Anti-Crime officer to testify in president-insult case 

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Senior Magistrate Isatou Jallow of the Brusubi Court yesterday ordered that Sgt Ebrima Dibba of the Brufut Anti-Crime office to appear in court and testify in the ongoing criminal trial of Mariama Naba Darboe, accused of insulting President Barrow’s parent.

The order came when senior counsel Lamin J Darboe representing the defence, made an application to subpoena the officer, Ebrima Dibba to appear as a defence witness, after the prosecution closed its case with the testimony of one Sub-Inspector Kemo Sanyang.

Counsel Darboe argued that since the cautionary and voluntary statements were written by police officer Ebrima Dibba, it is very critical and curious that the prosecution wished not to call him.

“In the interest of a fair trial, we deem it necessary that cautionary and voluntary statements are prominent piece of evidence and we are therefore applying to the court for Ebrima Dibba to come and testify on behalf of the accused person, so that we can have an opportunity to tender the documents that were obtained by him,” Lawyer Lamin J Darboe urged the court.

The application was not opposed by the prosecutor ASP Oley Bobb.

Meanwhile, SI Kemo Sanyang, the last prosecution witness in the trial told the court that, on July 5, he was on duties at the Charge Office when a female police officer Sgt Amie Kah came with Salimatou Yaffa, the first witness (PW1), together with the accused Mariama Naba Darboe to the station.

“When they arrived, Salimatou said Mariama Naba Darboe had insulted the President of the Republic Adama Barrow and as Salimatou was explaining, the accused person repeated the same insult.

At that point, I told the accused that there is a new law that punishes people who insults the President and public officers.

I accordingly obtained the statement of Salimatou Yaffa, the first prosecution witness,” SI Sanyang told the court.

At that juncture, Defence Counsel J Darboe told SI Sanyang that it was Salimatou who used the insulting words and that the accused never used such words, but the witness denied that.

The case continues today for Sergeant Dibba to testify.