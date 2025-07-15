NPP’s admin secretary calls for moral leadership at Global Dialogue in Beijing

- Advertisement -

“Human civilisation is at a crossroads. What we build today must serve generations to come,” said Seedy Sheriff Ceesays, administrative secretary of the Gambia’s ruling National People’s Party (NPP) during the recently concluded Global Civilisations Dialogue Ministerial Meeting in Beijing.

Ceesay, who represented The Gambia at the two-day forum, told CGTN that peaceful coexistence depends on mutual respect, cultural understanding, and shared moral values. “If we uphold truth and justice, world civilization can become a reality — not just empty rhetoric,” he stated.

He urged China to complement its infrastructure investments with expanded people-to-people engagement, including education and cultural exchange. “True civilisation rests on our ability to share, live together, and respect one another,” he said. “We hope China continues to build these human bridges alongside physical ones.”

Addressing global crises, Ceesay added: “The pain of the Palestinian people has not received the response it deserves. Dialogue alone is not enough — we must raise civilisation to a higher moral ground.”

The Global Civilisations Dialogue, held from July 10–11, brought together more than 600 delegates from nearly 140 countries and regions under the theme “Safeguarding the Diversity of Human Civilisations for World Peace and Development.” The forum is part of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Global Civilisation Initiative, which advocates for mutual learning among cultures and inclusive international development.

Organised by the Publicity and International Departments of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the event addressed cultural heritage, innovation, media collaboration, and civil society cooperation.

Ceesay was accompanied by Hon Momodou Bojang, a senior official of the NPP. Their participation underscored The Gambia’s support for civilizational dialogue and strengthened ties with China.

In his closing message, Ceesay said, “We must reject injustice, promote human dignity, and build a world not based on military strength but on the values of civilisation. The Gambia is ready to stand with China and the international community in advancing peace and sustainable development.”