CSOs demands debt cancellation, climate justice

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Bojang

Civil society organisations in The Gambia, led by ActionAid International, Activista, and the Centre for Budget, Microeconomic and Transparency (CBMT), demanded for a total debt cancellation and fair climate financing during a high-level National Forum on Financing for Development.

Held on Tuesday at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre, the forum brought together stakeholders from civil society, government institutions, development partners, youth groups, and international organisations to discuss sustainable financial solutions for addressing poverty, inequality, and climate vulnerability in The Gambia.

Dr Saikou Kawsu Gassama, Chairperson of Activista, said: “New financial compact rooted in equity, dignity, justice, and shared responsibility.”

He criticised the burden of external debt on low-income nations, stating, “Every dalasi diverted to repayments is a dalasi stolen from our classrooms, farms, and clinics.”

Gassama highlighted the human cost of debt, inadequate health care, underfunded education, and food insecurity.

“Without meaningful debt cancellation, our future remains mortgaged to a past we never chose,” he said.

He further called for climate justice, noting that The Gambia contributes less than 0.08% of global greenhouse gas emissions yet suffers disproportionately from climate shocks. “Polluters must pay,” he declared, demanding that climate financing be provided as grants, not loans.

Echoing these sentiments, Ndella Faye Colley, Executive Director of AAITG, emphasised that more than 75% of low-income countries now spend more on debt servicing than on essential services like health and education.

Citing data from ActionAid’s global economic analysis, she revealed that The Gambia spent 28% of its government expenditure on debt repayments between January and November 2024.

“This is not sustainable,” Colley warned, calling on multilateral and bilateral financiers to cancel unjust debts. She stressed that without decisive action, countries like The Gambia will continue to suffer from both economic strain and climate catastrophe. “Cancelling unjust debt is the first step towards climate justice and a fairer world,”she said.

Colley further called on stakeholders to explore lasting solutions for building a resilient Gambian economy one that ensures food security, access to education and healthcare, and a stable livelihood, especially for women, youth, and the most vulnerable populations.