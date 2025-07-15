Latrikunda community organises cleansing exercise

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

In a remarkable display of community initiative and determination, residents of LatriKunda Sabiji recently came together to organise a successful cleansing exercise.

Organised by the LatriKunda Development Initiative, the cleansing was spearheaded by a group of passionate young people and the alkali Malang Kujabbi.

Speaking to The Standard on the sidelines of the exercise, Lamin Susso, SG of the Latrikunda Sabiji Ward Development Committee, said the community has for far too long struggle with navigating through potholes and flooded streets especially during the rainy season. To address, he added, the community decided to mobilise themselves to clean the gutters and maintenance areas that needed to be fixed.

“With the help of generous donations from local businesses and individuals, the initiative was able to raise enough funds to hire a caterpillar to repair the feeder roads,” he said.

He said they have made significant progress.

“The community recognised the importance of keeping the drainage systems clean and functional because when they are left unclean, it can lead to flooding and other water-related issues,” he added.

Malang Kujabbi, alkali of Latrikunda Sabjii, commended the community for the initiative and urged them to continue fostering unity among themselves.

He also thanked KMC for providing the trucks and Momodou Sabally for taking part in the exercise.