KM mayor inspects project site

By Olimatou Coker

The Mayor of Kanifing Municipal Council, Talib Ahmed Bensouda, recently visited ongoing construction site of the assembly hall at Charles Jow Memorial Academy.

The project fully funded by KMC, when completed in September is expected to accommodate 1,200 students. During his visit, Mayor Bensouda expressed satisfaction with the project’s progress and praised the quality of work and magnitude of the development.

The assembly hall project is a fulfillment of a promise made by Mayor Bensouda three years ago when he attended the school’s graduation ceremony.

The school’s principal and board chairman requested support from the council to construct the assembly hall to address space constraints during examinations, assemblies, and events.

The construction started 18 months ago, and the mayor’s visit showcased significant progress.

The new assembly hall will enhance the learning environment and provide students with a modern facility for various activities.