REAL PUTS JEWEL ON THE CROWN

- Advertisement -

Real de Banjul FC have been formally crowned champions of the 2024/25 GFF First Division League Vista Bank-Baluwo Official Partners, two weeks after clinching the title with two games to play.

The colourful ceremony at the club’s Live Your Dreams Football Academy in Basori on Friday was preceded by a nail-biting goalless stalemate against Team Rhino FC in the final match of the season.

As champions, Real were decorated with a giant trophy, gold medals and a cheque for D1M (one million dalasis) presented by GFF President Lamin Kaba Bajo while runners up Fortune FC went home with D500,000:00 (five hundred thousand dalasis) as third place Falcons FC got D250,000:00 (two hundred and fifty thousand dalasis), all sponsored by the Gambia Football Federation and its partners Vista Bank and Baluwo.

In the relegation battle, Greater Tomorrow FC retained their status in the top tier despite being forced to a 1-1 draw by TMT FC in Brikama, while GAF will play a promotion/relegation playoff to secure their status in the top flight for next season. They won 2-1 against relegated Marimoo Pakfood FC in Bakau while Banjul United ended their stay in the first division with a 0-0 draw against Fortune.