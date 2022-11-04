Court orders refreezing of drug suspect’s accounts

By Bruce Asemota

The High Court in Banjul has granted an application filed by the Attorney General and the Director General of DLEAG for the refreezing of one Omar Fofana’s account at Guaranty Trust Bank. The order also restrained Mr Fofana, Vandy Ernest, Jerenia Thomas, Alex Thomas, Alagie Suwareh and Joy Bangura, their privies, servants and or agents from disposing of or removing or otherwise dealing with the funds in the accounts held in the name of Omar Fofana at Guaranty Trust Bank. The order came also after the expiry of the initial six-month freezing order of the same accounts as investigations go on.

The High Court also granted similar application to refreeze Omar Fofana’s other accounts held at Ecobank and Bloom Bank for six months pending the outcome of investigations.

It could be recalled that the accused persons were alleged to have been caught with 734 blocks of cocaine weighing more than 840kg, 300 grams.