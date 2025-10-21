Court riled over hospital’s failure to deliver report on detained ex-soldier’s health

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

Banjul High Court judge Ebrima Jaiteh has ordered the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH) to provide a comprehensive medical report on Abdoulie Sanyang, a former soldier facing trial of arson and interference with judicial proceedings.

The court had previously directed the hospital to conduct a medical examination on Sanyang and produce a report.

However, the hospital requested more time to complete the report due to “logistical difficulties”.

However, Justice Jaiteh expressed his disappointment that the hospital had not complied with the court’s order, citing Section 125 of the New Criminal Procedure Act, 2025, which places a statutory obligation on government hospitals to provide medical certification in support of bail applications premised on ill-health.

The court emphasised that the hospital’s responsibility is not merely to acknowledge receipt of the court’s order but to comply fully by producing a detailed and certified medical report.

Justice Jaiteh ordered the chief medical director of EFSTH to specify a definite date for the report’s completion and to ensure that the medical report indicates whether adequate medical facilities exist at the Mile II Central Prison to manage and treat Sanyang’s medical condition.

The case has been adjourned to 28th October, 2025, for the production of the medical report where the medical practitioner who conducts the examination and prepares the report is required to appear in person before the court to formally present and speak to the contents of the report.

“The court expects strict and prompt compliance with these directives in the interest of justice and to facilitate the fair determination of the applicant’s bail application,” the judge stated.