Crying from their graves: How Africa’s founding fathers would react to the continent’s decline

By Andrew SYLVA

Across the African landscape — from the hills of Kilimanjaro to the shores of the Atlantic — one can almost hear the faint echoes of voices long gone. Voices of men who fought with conviction, who dreamt with clarity, and who governed with a sense of responsibility rooted in sacrifice. Today, as the continent grapples with corruption, economic hardship, political instability, and leadership failures, one question looms large: What would Africa’s founding fathers say if they could rise from their graves and witness the state of the continent they fought so hard to liberate? Would they weep? Would they rage? Would they ask, as Kwame Nkrumah did decades ago: “Are we fighting for independence or for mere flags and anthems?” Today, the answer seems painfully clear.

A continent bought with blood and vision

Africa’s independence struggle was not a spontaneous political shift; it was a long, brutal journey paved with courage, imprisonment, exile, and death. The leaders who stood at the forefront believed in something greater than themselves — the dignity of their people and the possibility of a prosperous, united, self-reliant Africa.

Kwame Nkrumah, the first president of Ghana, declared with unmatched foresight: “The independence of Ghana is meaningless unless it is linked up with the total liberation of the African continent.” Nkrumah’s dream was continental, visionary, and selfless. He spent Ghana’s limited resources supporting independence movements across Africa — a decision rooted in solidarity, not personal gain.

In The Gambia, Sir Dawda Jawara led with humility and modesty, building a reputation as one of Africa’s most tolerant and democratic leaders. Before him, Edward Francis Small, often called “The Gandhi of The Gambia,” risked imprisonment and harassment to fight for workers’ rights and political freedom. Their struggle was for justice, dignity, and a nation governed by law — not by fear.

In Senegal, Léopold Sédar Senghor, a poet-philosopher, championed African humanism and cultural pride (Negritude), reminding the world that Africa had something profound to offer. In Tanzania, Julius Nyerere, the revered Mwalimu (Teacher) pursued the ideal of equality through Ujamaa, insisting that leadership was a moral burden, not a privilege.

Kenneth Kaunda of Zambia governed with a fatherly heart, famously saying: “The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.” Zambia became a refuge for liberation movements despite limited resources.

In South Africa, Nelson Mandela spent 27 years in prison, emerging without bitterness, declaring: “I stand here before you not as a prophet but as a humble servant of you, the people.”

In Guinea, Ahmed Sékou Touré rejected French neocolonialism boldly: “We prefer poverty in freedom to riches in slavery.” His defiance paved the way for true sovereignty across West Africa.

In Guinea-Bissau, Amílcar Cabral, one of Africa’s most brilliant revolutionaries, was assassinated before he could see independence. His guiding truth still echoes: “Tell no lies, claim no easy victories.” It is a message that today’s leaders seem to have buried.

From Sierra Leone’s Siaka Stevens, who navigated difficult political terrains, to Mozambique’s Joaquim Chissano, who became a global model for peaceful leadership transition, and to Nnamdi Azikiwe of Nigeria, whose intellect and nationalism laid the foundation for modern African states — these were leaders who believed governance was a sacred calling.

Their legacies remain towering. Their footsteps, unmatched.

The Africa they dreamed of and the Africa we have now

Today, the Africa they dreamt of stands wounded. Not by colonial masters, but by its own leaders. The founding fathers fought foreign domination; the modern citizen fights domestic misgovernance.

If they were alive today, what would they see?

They would see corruption normalised — public resources looted with shamelessness. They would see countries where politicians build mansions in foreign lands while hospitals lack beds and medicines.

They would see leaders who use state power not for service, but for self-preservation.

They would see youth unemployment rising to alarming levels, driving a generation into dangerous deserts and oceans in search of hope.

They would see ethnic politics tearing nations apart — an irony that would break Nyerere’s heart, for he warned: “Without unity, there is no future for Africa.”

They would see coups returning across West Africa — an unsettling reminder that where democracy becomes theatre, instability becomes inevitable.

They would see presidents altering constitutions to extend their stay in power — something many nationalists would describe as an insult to the very concept of liberation.

They would see fear returning to the streets in countries once heralded as beacons of freedom.

Above all, they would see a moral decline so deep that leadership is no longer measured by character, but by wealth, influence, and patronage.

A cry from the graves of giants

Imagine Mandela standing before today’s African Union. Would he not ask why the cries of ordinary people go unheard? Would Cabral not question why leaders claim easy victories while their citizens drown in poverty? Would Senghor not lament the killing of African languages, identity, and intellectual independence?

If Nkrumah walked through Accra, would he not ask why Ghana still imports everything from toothpicks to tomatoes? If Jawara returned to The Gambia, would he not wonder how a country of peace and hospitality is now struggling under political fragmentation and economic strain?

If Nyerere and Kaunda visited African schools, would they not shed tears for the decaying educational systems that once shaped thinkers, innovators, and patriots?

Their dreams have not merely been abandoned — they have been betrayed.

How Africa lost its way

Africa’s problem today is not the absence of resources — it is the absence of responsible leadership, visionary governance, and moral restraint.

The older generation of leaders lived modestly, governed with conscience, and held themselves accountable. Many retired without wealth. Today, political office is seen as an investment — and corruption, the return.

Bad governance has turned many African countries into examples of unfulfilled potential. Instead of building institutions, contemporary leaders build patronage networks. Instead of strengthening democracy, they suffocate it. Instead of leading by example, they rule by intimidation.

This is why Africa bleeds. This is why the youth flee. This is why poverty persists in a continent of immense riches.

Not too late to reclaim the dream

Yet all is not lost. Africa is still young. More than 60% of its population is under 25. The continent still has the energy, creativity, and courage to rebuild what has been broken.

But the healing must begin with leadership — leadership rooted in ethics, sacrifice, and service.

Africa must return to the values of its founding fathers:

Nkrumah’s vision; Nyerere’s humility; Mandela’s forgiveness; Cabral’s honesty; Senghor’s intellectual depth; Jawara’s gentleness; Kaunda’s humanity; Chissano’s democratic maturity; Azikiwe’s nationalism; and Small’s courage.

As Mandela once said: “It is in your hands to create a better world.” Africa’s future remains in the hands of leaders who must choose between the path of self-interest and the path of legacy.

A final thought: What would they tell us today?

They would remind Africa that freedom was not free. That liberation was not a gift, but a victory paid for with blood, imprisonment, and sacrifice. They would warn that leadership without accountability is tyranny. And they would urge today’s leaders to govern with integrity, remembering that history will judge them — not by the offices they held, but by the lives they transformed.

If Africa’s founding fathers could speak from their graves, they would speak with pain, but also with hope. They would ask Africa to rise again. To rebuild again. To dream again.

For the continent they died for deserves better.

For the people they loved deserve better.

For Africa must not remain a continent of weeping ghosts, but of rising giants.