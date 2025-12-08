Setting new standards for impact in Africa: Euromoney names Access Bank Gambia and Access Bank Ghana Best Banks 2025

- Advertisement -

The definition of banking excellence is evolving throughout Africa. Banking today is measured by inclusion, sustainability, and digital empowerment, not merely by profits or growth. It is about how banks touch lives, empower communities, and contribute to the broader economic and social transformation of the continent.

In this evolving landscape, Access Bank stands out as a purpose-driven brand shaping how banking can create real and positive impact. Its commitment to “more than banking” has made it a leader not just in size, but in influence, transforming the traditional role of banks from financial intermediaries into engines of inclusive growth and sustainable development.

That focus on excellence with impact was rewarded recently when Access Bank Gambia and Access Bank Ghana were each named Best Bank 2025 by Euromoney, one of the world’s most respected financial publications. The dual recognition underscores a powerful truth: Access Bank’s success is rooted in local relevance backed by global standards.

Access Bank Gambia: Expanding reach, deepening trust

In The Gambia, the story is one of consistency, credibility, and connection. For the second year in a row, Access Bank Gambia has been named Best Bank by Euromoney, an achievement that highlights the Bank’s growing reputation for trust, reliability, and customer-centricity in one of West Africa’s most promising emerging markets.

The Bank’s strength lies in its ability to remain deeply attuned to the needs of Gambian customers while applying global best practices from the Access Group network. Through strategic expansion, digital innovation, and community engagement, Access Bank Gambia is redefining what it means to be a bank in a small but ambitious economy.

Its focus on branchless and mobile banking has opened financial access to thousands of previously unbanked Gambians, particularly in rural areas where formal financial services have traditionally been limited. By leveraging technology, the Bank has created new pathways for inclusion—empowering farmers, traders, and small business owners with tools to save, transact, and grow.

Equally important is its commitment to supporting local enterprises and youth entrepreneurship through financial advisory, training, and targeted loan products. These initiatives have fuelled grassroots economic activity and strengthened community resilience.

As Stephen Abban, Managing Director of Access Bank Gambia, noted, “This award is proof of the dedication of our team and the trust of our customers. We remain committed to going beyond banking by delivering value that transforms lives and builds sustainable communities.”

Access Bank Ghana: Leading with innovation and inclusion

In Ghana, Access Bank’s recognition reflects years of intentional investment in innovation, inclusion, and sustainable business practices. Since its establishment, the Bank has built an ecosystem where digital technology meets human connection—delivering products and services that are both forward-thinking and locally grounded.

From intuitive mobile banking platforms that reach underserved populations to tailored financial solutions for women entrepreneurs and small businesses, Access Bank Ghana has continued to demonstrate leadership in using technology to close financial gaps. Initiatives such as its W Initiative, focused on empowering women in business, and its robust financial literacy programmes, have made measurable impacts across communities, particularly among young entrepreneurs and rural populations.

Olumide Olatunji, Managing Director of Access Bank Ghana, said the award reinforces the Bank’s mission to “lead a new era of banking in Ghana, one that prioritises inclusion, innovation, and sustainable development.”

This mission has been evident in several of the Bank’s partnerships and programmes, from supporting Ghana’s drive toward a cash-lite economy to introducing green financing products that help businesses transition to more sustainable operations. The Bank’s investments in clean energy solutions, SME financing, and digital transformation have not only improved customer experience but have also contributed to national economic resilience.

In essence, Access Bank Ghana’s approach blends modern banking innovation with social responsibility, proving that financial success and community development can go hand in hand.

A pan-African model of local excellence

Together, these recognitions showcase Access Bank Group’s broader philosophy, that banking should be a force for sustainable growth and shared prosperity across Africa. With operations in over 20 markets, the Group has built a network that combines scale with sensitivity, empowering each subsidiary to tailor its strategies to local realities while aligning with the Group’s overarching principles of innovation, governance, and customer experience.

This model has positioned Access Bank as one of Africa’s most influential financial institutions. Besides profitability, the Group’s vision is anchored on enabling a more inclusive, connected, and sustainable continent. Through investments in digital infrastructure, green finance, and financial education, Access Bank is helping shape the future of African banking.

Its impact extends beyond financial performance. Whether in Ghana’s thriving SME ecosystem or The Gambia’s rural communities, Access Bank is redefining success as the ability to empower people and transform economies. Each subsidiary’s achievement becomes a reflection of a collective purpose: to create opportunities, foster inclusion, and build a legacy of sustainable excellence.

Redefining success in African banking

The Euromoney accolades are more than just trophies on the shelf; they are validation of a philosophy that places people at the heart of progress. Access Bank’s growth story shows that when financial institutions align profit with purpose, they can become powerful catalysts for change.

With technology reshaping how Africans live, work, and bank, Access Bank’s model of innovation-driven inclusion offers a glimpse into the future of finance on the continent, one where impact defines excellence and success is measured by the lives transformed.