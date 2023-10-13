Cuba elected to the UN Human Rights Council

- Advertisement -

Havana, October 10, 2023.- Cuba was elected, for the sixth time, to the Human Rights Council, in recognition of the prestige achieved by the country in the work of the Council.

With the secret, direct and individual vote of 146 Member States of the United Nations General Assembly, Cuba was the country scoring the highest number of votes in the region, which ratifies the recognition of the international community to the significant progress made by the country in the enjoyment of all human rights for all people is ratified.

As a founding member of the Human Rights Council, Cuba has a long history of international cooperation in this field, based on respectful, sincere and open dialogue.

This election is particularly relevant for the defense of the interests of developing countries and towards the achievement of a fair and equitable international order, as Cuba holds the presidency of the G-77 plus China for the current year.

This result recognizes the nation’s firm commitment to the defense of multilateralism, the United Nations Charter, as well as the contribution that a developing nation like Cuba that advocates for dialogue and cooperation to promote and protect all human rights based on the principles of objectivity, impartiality and non-selectivity, can make as a member of the Human Rights Council.

Cuba has undergone a broad, deep and comprehensive process of legislative reform, which has included the strengthening of the legal and institutional framework for the promotion and protection of human rights.

In the midst of difficult economic circumstances caused by the intensification of the infamous economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States against Cuba, the election of our country as a member of this important body is also a recognition to the courage, self-determination and resistance of the Cuban people faced with the obstacles caused by this policy, which constitutes the most flagrant, massive and systematic violation of the human rights of an entire people.

The Human Rights Council is based in Geneva, Switzerland, and is made up of 47 Member States.