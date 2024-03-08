Cuba to hold 2024 International Tourism Fair in beautiful Cayo Coco

- Advertisement -

Havana. – The 42nd edition of the International Tourism Fair of Cuba (FITCuba 2024) will take place, from May 2 to 5, in the beautiful and paradisical Cayo Coco, located in the Jardines del Rey archipelago, north of the central province of Ciego, from Ávila, and considered the second sun and beach destination on the island and one of the most promising in the Caribbean.

FITCuba is an exceptional opportunity to meet and do business with numerous Cuban and international tourism companies. At FITCuba 2023 in Havana, one of the 7 Wonder Cities of the World (2016), 5,000 professionals from the travel sector, more than 570 businessmen and representatives of 51 airlines participated.

Cuba is a multi-destination in itself as it has various options for ecotourism, sun and beach tourism, cultural, historical, adventure, nature, health, convention, country, nautical, etc.

In Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best 2024, Cuba was rated the first cultural destination in the world and the second most popular place in the Caribbean. The island also ranked 18th among international gastronomic destinations and in 2023 was rated the first “Trendy Destination” internationally.

The famous resort of Varadero has been selected in recent years among the 10 best beaches in the world, in 2023 Cayo Santa María ranked ninth and Playa Pilar on Cayo Guillermo ranked 12th. Also, Wanderlust magazine awarded Cuba the Gold award for the Most Desired Island in the World, at the World Travel Market 2023 fair.

Jardines del Rey has 40 kilometers of paradisiacal beaches and 10,000 rooms in about 30 hotels, aparthotels, houses and bungalows on the Coco, Guillermo, Paredón Grande, Antón Chico and Media Luna keys.

Just three miles from its shores is the reef of the second largest barrier reef in the world – more than 400 km long – in an excellent state of conservation, with numerous marine species such as crustaceans, mollusks, turtles, dolphins, sharks and 26 species. of corals.

Cuba is home to 10 World Heritage sites, 6 Biosphere Reserves, 14 National Parks, and 227 national monuments.