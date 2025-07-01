Cultural splendour ignites Kudang: A weekend of Munkutuwo magic!

- Advertisement -

By Muhammed Jallow

Kudang, Niamina East, a town where the earth hums with ancestral songs, where the trees whisper wisdom passed through generations, and where the spirit of unity glows like fire at dawn Kudang has once again erupted into rhythm and reverence as the bi-annual Munkutuwo Cultural Festival graces the Central River Region with boundless joy, profound admiration, and a living celebration of identity.

This is more than just a festival it is Kudang in full bloom, a sanctuary of culture, a symphony of spirit, a mirror of our rich traditions.

From the sacred hills of Makung Niama, where the air still carries the chants of our elders, to the rice fields of Salabako, where rice farming is the deen of our noble mothers, Kudang sings of its legacy in every gust of wind. In Kurteh, nature guards its mysteries, animals like pigs and hippos abide by an unseen order that binds this land in quiet wonder.

This is a town of many tribes, many roots but one heartbeat.

The Fulas, draped in their graceful Angal Futa, walk with pride. The Marenas, architects of society, hold the line of communal strength. In Numukunda, the smiths share a bond of fire and fraternity, and from Kurang Kunda, the Ceesays and Sisays stand tall as the indigenous guardians of this blessed soil. The griot family of the late Sanna Kuyateh, legendary drummer of our time, still raises the drum of heritage, his children keeping the rhythm alive.

Let us not forget the late Sukuta Fatty, the Great Peacemaker of Numukunda a man whose wisdom stitched wounds and whose heart kept harmony glowing through generations.

As the stars rise, Munkutuwo begins not with speeches, but with sacred sound. The hypnotic Siko dance calls the ancestors, while ancestral wrestling, raw and rooted, reconnects us with our forebears. Then comes the parade of spirit Jamba Kankurang, fierce and protective; Jaffa Kankurang, majestic and feared; and Niankiry, the mysterious masquerade seen only in Kudang. The Mutter Dance lifts our souls, foot by foot, beat by beat.

The night is lit not only by fire, but by pride.

Kudang has given birth to national treasures sons and daughters who rose from these humble homes to heal, to lead, to serve. Let us salute the pride of our land: Dr Kurang, Dr Marena, Dr Sabally, Dr Ceesay, Dr Bah Gambians of greatness, Kudankas of honour. Their stories are not separate from ours they are the very echo of what Kudang stands for.

In every step, in every sound, in every soul gathered, we honor those who came before: A poetic prayer for our ancestors:

“To the great-grandparents whose hands carved these paths, to the grandparents whose songs still hum in our hearts, to the parents who raised us with strength and prayer, may your spirits be wrapped in light and your souls rest in peace.

From Yaya Jallow and Rohey Sarr, to Ba Kwa Camara of Numukunda Firee Kongira, to Basara Ceesay, to the noble Imamkunda family,

We say: Baraka. Ajarama. Ameen.

Kudang is more than itself it is the capital of the soul of Niamina East.

From Sarr Kunda, to Kudang Mayo, to the surrounding villages: Kerewan Demba, Kerewan Touray, Karantaba, Sinchang, Jafaye Koto, Jafaye Kuto, and the Fafana village of Mamoud Fanna, where we remember the late Chief Sefo Mamadou Tope with deep reverence. All roads lead to Kudang the cradle of culture, the drum of the district.

This year, the festival saw Kudankas from across the Diaspora, from the coast, from the cities all gathered to reaffirm what Kudang has always known:

We are not forgotten. We are the flame.

We now call upon the Government of The Gambia, the Ministry of Culture, and all relevant stakeholders:

Let Munkutuwo be recognised as a National Cultural Event.

Let Kudang’s legacy stand as a national lighthouse.

Let our traditions not just survive but thrive.

Munkutuwo is not just a festival. It is our prayer. It is our power. It is who we are.

Let the powder rise. Let the drums speak.

Let Kudang shine forever.