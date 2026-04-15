Dakar woman allegedly kills mad man with knife

- Advertisement -

A 21-year-old woman, identified as Adama Diaw, was brought before the prosecutor by the Foire Gendarmerie Brigade for the death of Habibou Makharam Samb, nicknamed “Baye Diol”.

The incident reportedly occurred on 9th April, around 11pm, in Yoff Ndénatte.

According to information reported by the newspaper Libération, the accused and the victim were friends. Suffering from mental health issues, Habibou regularly sought out Adama for help.

- Advertisement -

On the evening of the incident, Adama was at the home of a friend of her husband when Baye approached her to ask for money. The young woman explained that she only had 175 CFA francs, money intended to buy food for her child.

According to the same source, the victim violently attacked her. Alerted, Adama’s husband intervened to calm the situation. As the couple was returning home, Baye reportedly encountered them again. Adama then allegedly entered a shop, grabbed a bread knife, and stabbed the victim in the leg.

Habibou Samb, who suffered a severed vein, reportedly did not survive despite being taken to the hospital. An investigation has been launched to determine the exact circumstances of the tragedy.

- Advertisement -

Pressafrik