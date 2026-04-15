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Wednesday, April 15, 2026
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SENEGAL Digest

Deputy mayor of Ouakam, arrested in gay probe

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The homosexual scandal that has rocked Senegal since the beginning of 2026 continues to reveal its secrets. Chérif Aly Diatta, deputy mayor of Ouakam in Dakar, was arrested on Tuesday, as part of the sprawling investigation conducted by the Keur Massar Research Brigade. Keur Massar is a suburb of Dakar.

His arrest is reportedly linked to the Pape Cheikh Diallo and Co case, which involves alleged “acts against nature, intentional transmission of HIV, criminal conspiracy, money laundering, and drug trafficking,” according to the Dakarpost website, which broke the story.

Since the beginning of February, several people including influencers, singers, tailors, bankers, traders have been arrested and placed under arrest warrant in this case.

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