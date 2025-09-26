DARBO QUITS UDP

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Prominent Gambian lawyer, Lamin J Darbo, who recently failed in his bid to become the United Democratic Party presidential candidate, has resigned from the party, The Standard has been reliably informed.

In his resignation letter addressed to the UDP administrative secretary Alhagie Darboe, and shared with this medium yesterday evening, Darbo wrote: “After deep reflection, I submit my resignation as member of the UDP.

“This is a principled departure triggered by a sublime mission to participate in the actualisation of the civic vision our nation so urgently requires in its public life. My entry into partisan politics was never driven by the pursuit of personal gain as overriding consideration. I am committed to the eminent mission of helping construct a republic founded on verifiable fairness, accountability, and good governance at all levels of the public structure, including within political parties.

“The UDP’s role in the resistance against tyranny is well established. In different ways, I was honoured to lend my voice and intellect to that struggle. In 2011, an election year, I had a three-hour strategy meeting with Ousainu Darboe in London.

“I was also among the counsel who participated in the criminal trials triggered by the Solo Sandeng electoral reform demonstrations. That notwithstanding, meeting Ousainu became illusive, even after his personal invitation on 2nd November 2019 when he was out of government.

“Within the party, I find myself increasingly isolated in a leadership culture that values loyalty over competence, silence over scrutiny, and expediency over principle. A political environment that equates dissent with betrayal and consultation with inconvenience is incompatible with my values and understanding of democratic engagement between equals.

“Recent instances of opaque procedures, and the culture of sidelining dissenting voices only reinforce my belief that my aspirations must be pursued through alternative avenues. This resignation is not a retreat — it is a reaffirmation of my commitment to a higher civic mission: cultivating a political culture where ideas prevail over allegiance and leadership earned through merit, not bestowed by privilege.

“The Gambia can be a model democracy in Africa, where power truly rests with the people; a nation of accountability and transparency, where corruption, inefficiency, and misuse of public assets are met with zero tolerance; a country of equal opportunity, where no child is denied quality education, regardless of background or region.

“The Gambia can be a republic with decent and dignified healthcare, ensuring that what is available to the president’s family is available to every Gambian of whatever description; a society where citizens’ plight is addressed with urgency —through empowerment, equal opportunity, and protection of rights; a nation that puts its youth at the forefront of development and innovation, creating pathways to transform energy into progress; a government that uses national resources wisely to elevate general living standards rather than mortgaging the future through reckless borrowing and spending.

“The Gambia can be state where public servants are held accountable — not through fear, but through the impartial rule of law; a republic that harnesses the talents and resources of the Gambian Diaspora, encouraging investment, skills transfer, and civic engagement for national progress; a country that welcomes its Diaspora as partners in innovation and governance, creating formal structures to integrate expertise into policymaking and nation-building; and a society that embraces unity in diversity, and rejects discrimination, and exclusion.”

Darboe said he entered politics not to embellish a party banner, but to confront injustice head-on. “Sadly,” he lamented, “the internal dynamics of the UDP now mirror the dysfunctions in urgent need of reform… In my view, everyone in the party should enjoy the same rights, and privileges, and discrimination must have no place among us.”

He added: “A party that cannot govern itself transparently cannot credibly promise and manage national transformation. I can no longer lend my name, my energy, my conscience to a structure that resists reform and punishes dissent.

“I extend a sincere hand of respect and solidarity to all who have stood faithfully with the UDP. Your sacrifices and loyalty are a testament to your love for country. Yet I must stress this: the party should not have to walk down a path that alienate reformers, and undermine inclusivity.

“The UDP has immense potential to remain a vehicle of democratic renewal — but only if it return to the values of fairness and transparency. I encourage every supporter to reflect on this, not in anger, but in the spirit of building a better Gambia together.

“To the Gambian people, I reaffirm my unwavering commitment to justice, and dignity for all. Let us remember that history will not measure value by titles, but by engagement with our nation’s most crucial watersheds. May future generations inherit a worthy republic enshrined in the values of fairness, and dignity. With malice toward none, with charity for all,” he concluded.