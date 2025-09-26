Police hunt man who allegedly killed stepmother

- Advertisement -

By Sirrah Touray

Police in Basse are searching for a man who reportedly hit his stepmother with a stick and an iron leading to her hospitalisation and eventual death.

Police sources identified the victim as Taye Manneh while the suspect was identified as Kawsu Sanneh. Taye was said to have been in her twenties.

The incident occurred in Badari village, Tumana District.

Police in the region are investigating the homicide. A source close to the investigators informed this medium that Taye and her stepson quarrelled over a donkey cart before she was hit. “They fought and he allegedly used a stick and an iron to hit her causing her serious bodily harm. The victim was taken to the hospital and doctors realised she suffered grievous bodily harm. She later died at the hospital in Basse,” our source added.

Police sources said the suspect fled and his whereabouts have not been known since.

According to our source, Kawsu’s mother was summoned at the police station and her statement taken.

Magistrate Peter Che of Basse ordered for a postmortem to determine the cause of death.