Darboe says Sabally free to go

The leader of the main opposition United Democratic Party has said the party respects the personal decision of its former campaign manager Momodou Sabally to leave.

Sabally, who formed a close relation with Ousainu Darboe, dramatically resigned to join the ruling NPP last month.

Reacting to this development for the first time, the UDP leader said no one should blame Mr Sabally for his decision, which he said was his right.

“We can only wish him to achieve whatever he wishes at his new place,” the UDP leader told popular online TV Gambia Talents Promotion