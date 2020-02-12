Darboe thumbs down political fence sitting

By Mafugi Ceesay

The leader of the United Democratic Party (UDP) has said he finds it difficult to understand when people say they are “sitting on the fence” on important national political matters.

“My message to those kind of people is that they should stop sitting on the fence or claiming neutrality. People must be honest to themselves; there is no neutrality in politics because everyone votes for the person whose programmes impress you the most,” Darboe told The Standard at his Kairaba Avenue offices, earlier in the week.

Mr Darboe said he would encourage these neutralists to join the UDP adding that “they will not regret’ doing so.

He said the many young men and women who have recently joined the party is indicative that the yellow juggernaut is responding to the aspirations of Gambians.

The veteran lawyer said the 2021 elections are expected to be free, fair and transparent and that his party will win more than 50 percent of the votes. “That’s what we are working on and I expect any serious party to work on that because I don’t expect any serious party to be satisfied to go into government on the basis of a coalition. I think if you are really serious in this business, you should target 50 plus, otherwise you are just in it as an office-seeker,” he said.