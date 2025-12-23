‘DARBOE TO SERVE ONLY ONE TERM IF ELECTED’

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Several leading members of the opposition United Democratic Party UDP have said the party’s leader, veteran lawyer and politician Ousianu Darboe will serve only one term, if elected in 2026.

The latest to expound on this is Ya-Kumba Jaiteh, a former nominated member of the National Assembly and senior member of the party.

- Advertisement -

Addressing a political rally in the recently concluded nationwide tour of the party, Ya-Kumba revealed that she had an internal conversation with Ousainu Darboe during which the veteran politician reportedly said he would serve only one term if elected as president.

“This is something I personally discussed with Lawyer Ousainu Darboe and he told me that if Gambians voted for him in 2026, he would serve only one term and step down. I want Gambians to pay attention to that. Lawyer Darboe is a symbol of justice who sacrificed his life and fought for 22 years to restore democracy in The Gambia and if he asks for your support for just one term, we should trust him and support him all the way to see that he transforms this country,” Madame Jaiteh said. She likened Darboe to China’s Xi Jinping, in that he would transform the country into an economic powerhouse.

She added that since Darboe’s vision to restore democracy was achieved in 2016, and Gambians are enjoying democracy, all that is needed is to give him a chance at the polls to drive the country towards economic transformation.

- Advertisement -

“That is all he asks from Gambians, and he will serve one term and step down and be the Nelson Mandela of West Africa,” Ya-Kumba added.

According to her, the time is now ripe for Gambians, especially the young people to stand their ground and remove the president from office in the 2026 election. “I urge all young people to tie up their belts and go out and register in large numbers and let us vote Barrow out. He cannot govern this country as he does not have the know-how, the means and the ideas to do it.

Meanwhile The Standard contacted youth president of the UDP Hagi Suwaneh who confirmed that this is the position of Mr Darboe. Another senior politician who preferred anonymity said: ”It is obvious that Mr Darboe is a strong opponent of self-entrenchment in power and he would set an example by serving one term and put in place a solid two term limit that would go down in history and last for forever.”