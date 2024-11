- Advertisement -

Opposition United Democratic Party leader, Ousainu Darboe, will be embarking on a nationwide tour starting on Thursday 28 November.

According to the UDP, this will be Darboe’s first tour since the 2021 presidential election and he will use it to address issues of national importance.

The tour will begin with a meeting in Jokadu, in the North Bank Region.

The party said the tour will end on 15 December with a rally in Banjul.