DCAF launches GSSR to improve security and border management

By Olimatou Coker

The Geneva Center for Security Sector Governance (DCAF) project on Wednesday launched the Gambia Security Sector Reform Process for improved security, migration, and border management held at the international conference center.

This initiative, funded by the European Union (EU), follows the successful completion of the “Strengthening the effectiveness, efficiency, and accountability of The Gambia Police Force” project by DCAF in June 2023.

Among the notable accomplishments were the development of the first-ever police doctrine, fostering improved efficiency within the Gambia Police Force. Additionally, the project bolstered the capabilities of oversight bodies, empowering them to effectively monitor and hold the GPF accountable. These achievements exemplify DCAF’s unwavering commitment to fortifying the GPF and fostering democratic governance in The Gambia.

Building on the project’s success, the European Union has extended its support for a two-year initiative titled “Gambian Security Sector Reform Process for Improved Security, Migration, and Border Management.” This program encompasses vital components supporting both the Gambia Police Force and the Gambia Immigration Department.

The primary objectives of this initiative are to ensure enhanced security measures, both internally and externally, while simultaneously reinforcing accountability mechanisms. Furthermore, the project seeks to optimize migration and border management procedures, providing a seamless and secure flow of people and goods across the country’s borders.

This latest project seeks to strengthen the efficiency and accountability of security institutions, especially the police and immigration department, with a view to covering irregular migration and strengthening border security. The project also seeks to complement efforts to strengthen internal security as enshrined in the national development plan and other national frameworks.

Seyaka Sonko, the Minister of Interior, said The Security Sector Reform (SSR) initiative, launched by President Barrow in September 2017, aimed to redress the historical legacies of authoritarianism, establishing civilian democratic oversight.Its objective was clear: to prevent the recurrence of human rights violations, ensuring that our security forces uphold the principles and values of democracy, transparency, accountability and respect for human rights.

“Recognizing the critical role of the security sector in nation-building, our SSR journey has been a complex undertaking, involving diverse stakeholders and international partners. Notably, the Geneva Centre for Security Sector Governance (DCAF) has played a key role in this endeavor.”

He applauded DCAF for being a dependable partner by supporting the government in implementation of projects that advance national development. “DCAF’s completion of a two-and-a-half-year European Union (EU) project in June 2023 has yielded significant achievements, enhancing the Gambia Police Force and the broader security sector. From development of various policy documents including improvement of border management and the first ever police to trained improvements in efficiency, accountability within the Gambia police force but not limited and enhanced oversight capabilities the impact have been tangible”.

The interior minister also commended the Geneva based organizations contribution to the attainment of the country’s national security reform targets.

Corrado Pampaloni, the EU Ambassador in The Gambia, reiterated EU’s commitment to helping the Gambia realize security sector reform objectives, and went on to highlight some of the cost interventions over the years.

“This project is a synergy between the goals of the European Union and the government of the Gambia. We are not just providing financial assistance, we are contributing expertise and resources that are crucial for the successful realization of this initiative.” He said

Ken Isaac, the DCAF Banjul Head Office, said DCAF has been actively engaged in supporting the Gambia’s SSR process since 2017 in the Gambia, and spectrum of activities from providing technical expertise to facilitating consultative processes on offering strategic items.

ACP Samboujang Fatty, who spoke on behalf of the Police and the Immigration Department, highlighted how the project will enhance their respective institutions’ effectiveness in delivering their core mandate and express gratitude to DCAF for their support.

“As we speak now, we are in the process of developing our revised strategic national policing plan. This plan of course is informed by strategic priorities which absolutely are inline with DCAF support areas.”

The project will also include capacity building for police and GID personnel and the development and implementation of instruments that will ensure the full realization of the project.