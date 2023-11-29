Gambia Tech Project wraps up with remarkablesuccess, making waves in youth entrepreneurship

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Gambia Tech Project, a youth entrepreneurship program which began in 2021, officially wrapped up Thursday, registering significant strides in the tech ecosystem.

Funded by the French Embassy in collaboration with Alliance Francaise de Banjul, the project aimed to foster and participate actively in the development of a tech ecosystem that offers opportunities and facilitates innovations for the young entrepreneurs.

The project collaborated with partners such as training institutions, business support organisations, and entrepreneurship experts. During the two years period, the project helped incubate 40 startups, trained and supported almost 600 youths with access to cash grants, technical assistance, business advice, coaching, networking and mentoring.

Several entrepreneurs also had opportunities to participate in valuable international programs and networking events around tech in France, Senegal, Kenya and Saudi Arabia.

Additionally, a series of entrepreneurship development activities were conducted including sensitisation campaigns in rural and urban communities, expo events anchored by expert panel discussions on best practices, digital skills, business plans, actualisation of ideas, and how to grow and expand business through technology.

The project created an incubation space and tech lab at the Alliance Francaise which will continue to give opportunities to entrepreneurs to have access to different resources and opportunities.

Speaking at the project closing ceremony, French Charge de Affaires in Banjul Jean-Charles Allard, said: “This program has for sure been a great success and we are really proud of it.

The French diplomat reaffirmed his government’s ongoing commitment to the economic development of the Gambia, and expressed optimism that the success of the project will pave the way for future successful collaborations.”

The Head of Cooperation of the French Embassy based in Dakar, Laurent Viguie, said he was overwhelmed and inspired by the positive results of the project from the testimonies of beneficiaries. “I was quite excited and enthusiastic at hearing the way these entrepreneurs have evolved and the way our project answered their needs. It really gives us renewed hope in the potential of the young people.”

Gambia Tech Project coordinator, Boubacar Coly, stated that the project has made a sweeping growth in youth entrepreneurship and succeeded in creating a formidable tech entrepreneurship ecosystem that is vibrant and passionate to make positive impacts to the socio-economic development of the Gambia. Mr Coly thanked all the partners including UNDP for their instrumental support in making the project a success.

Alliance Francaise director, Justine Guschlbauer, reassured that Gambia Tech remains an innovation hub, an incubator and a resource centre for entrepreneurs. “ We will make sure that our implementing partners remain, and our incubation program keeps moving entrepreneurs and their startups to higher standards.

Several entrepreneurs who benefitted from the program including Ida Faal founder of Fita Faal Autos reported transformative experiences and significant growth in their entrepreneurship careers.

During the closing ceremony, Ms Faal and several other entrepreneurs received certificates and grants ranging from D60,000 to D130,000 to support their businesses.