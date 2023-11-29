EU-FUNDED WRESTLING ARENAS IGNITE ATHRIVING SPORTS CULTURE IN THE GAMBIA

- Advertisement -

The European Union, through the ambitious initiative “Promoting Investments in Culture, Creative Arts and Sports to Enhance Resilience against Climate Change in Local Communities,” has successfully collaborated with the Gambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) to build three traditional wrestling arenas. These arenas, strategically located in Ndemban (WCR), Farafenni (NBR), and Boiram (CRR), are set to elevate the local wrestling scene while fostering community resilience against climate change.

The official handing over ceremony, a momentous occasion, took place on the 24th of November 2023, at the Farafenni wrestling arena. The event witnessed the convergence of distinguished guests, including the Deputy Ambassador of the EU Delegation to The Gambia, the CEO of the GCCI, representatives from the Gambia Wrestling Association (GWA), and the Gaye Njorro Foundation for the Empowerment of the Youth (GNF).

The wrestling arenas stand as a testament to the European Union’s commitment to promoting cultural enrichment, creative expression, and sports development in local communities. The project’s overarching goal is to empower communities in The Gambia to withstand the impacts of climate change while nurturing vibrant cultural and sports ecosystems.

During the ceremony, the Deputy Ambassador of the EU Delegation to The Gambia, Mr. Raphael Brigandi highlighted the significance of the project in bolstering local sports and cultural heritage. The President of the Gambia Wrestling Association, Mr. Sering Modou Faye alongside the CEO of GCCI, Mrs. Sarata Conateh and the Chairman of Kerewan Area Council, Mr. Papa Tunkara delivered inspiring speeches underscoring the transformative impact these arenas will have on the communities they serve.

The wrestling arenas are equipped with facilities to accommodate training sessions, competitions, and cultural events. The facilities not only provide a platform for local wrestlers to hone their skills but also serve as hubs for community engagement, fostering a sense of unity and pride.

The EU-funded wrestling arenas serve as beacons of progress and resilience in the face of climate change. The project has successfully created a sustainable infrastructure that will endure for generations, leaving an indelible mark on the cultural and sports landscape of The Gambia.

The event was also graced by the presence of various stakeholders, further emphasizing the collaborative spirit that drives this initiative. The EU, GCCI, GWA, and GNF express their gratitude to all partners, contributors, and supporters who have played a pivotal role in making this vision a reality.

About the European Union:

The European Union is a political and economic union of member states that are primarily located in Europe. Committed to fostering cooperation and development, the EU supports initiatives worldwide that promote sustainability, inclusivity, and resilience.

About GCCI:

The Gambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) is a membership organisation dedicated to promoting and protecting the interests of the business community in The Gambia. GCCI plays a vital role in facilitating economic growth and fostering a conducive environment for commerce.

About GWA:

The Gambia Wrestling Association (GWA) is at the forefront of promoting and developing traditional wrestling in The Gambia. With a focus on athleticism, culture, and community, GWA strives to create opportunities for wrestlers and enthusiasts alike.

About GNF:

The Gaye Njorro Foundation for the Empowerment of the Youth (GNF) is committed to empowering young people in The Gambia through education in creative arts sector and community development initiatives. GNF envisions a future where youth can reach their full potential and contribute positively to society.