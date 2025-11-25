spot_img
Gambia News

Defected Berefet NAM tells constituents Jammeh will never come back 

Arret 26

By Arret Jatta

In a bold statement during President Barrow’s meet-the-people tour in Foni Bullock on Saturday, Amie Colley, the National Assembly Member for Berefet and a former member of the No To Alliance who has since defected to the NPP, said former president Yahya Jammeh is not welcome in the area.

Hon Colley said as a National Assembly Member she would never fool  her constituents  with fake news and urged them to realise that Jammeh will not step his foot here.

Hon. Colley recounted her experience as a lawmaker when she fought for Jammeh in Parliament despite facing personal attacks.

“I used to be one of the fighters of Jammeh in Parliament, but that fight has not yielded me anything good, other than accusations of infidelity from the former president himself,” she said.

Colley urged her constituents to join forces with the ruling party to drive development in Foni. “No amount of charity will make Jammeh come back,” she said, appealing to the people of Foni to “stop joking with themselves” and work with the current government.

She reassured President Barrow of her support, stating, “Foni is yours in the coming presidential election.”

She also called on Jammeh to stop deceiving the elders of Foni, emphasising the need for the area to move forward under the current administration.

