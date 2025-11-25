Saudi Arabia, Gambia sign historic sports cooperation agreement

- Advertisement -

In a significant step toward strengthening international sports cooperation, the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee (SOPC) and the Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC) on Wednesday signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the margins of the Islamic Solidarity Games 2025 in Riyadh.

The agreement, signed by HH Prince Fahad Bin Jalawi Al Saud on behalf of HRH Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Al-Faisal Al Saud, the president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, and Mr. Bai Dodou Jallow, Pesident of the Gambia National Olympic Committee, establishes a comprehensive framework aimed at enhancing bilateral collaboration in various spheres of the Olympic Movement and sports development.

The MoU reflects the shared ambition of both nations to expand technical, educational, and administrative cooperation and to foster stronger people-to-people ties through sport.

- Advertisement -

Under the terms of the agreement, the two committees will coordinate closely at continental and international sports forums, exchange sports programs between federations, and collaborate in training sports personnel through technical exchanges, conferences, and knowledge-sharing initiatives.

The partnership also promotes cooperation in sports medicine, anti-doping efforts, gender equity, olympic education, and sustainability. Both sides will encourage exchanges among coaches, sports officials, athletes’ committees, and national teams, while facilitating direct contact between sports clubs in both countries.

The agreement emphasises the confidentiality of shared information and clarifies that the MoU serves as a non-binding framework with no immediate financial obligations. Financial arrangements for specific exchange programs will be mutually agreed upon on a case-by-case basis.

- Advertisement -

To ensure effective implementation, representatives of the SOPC and GNOC will hold periodic meetings to evaluate and advance joint programs. The MoU will remain in force for four years and will be automatically renewed for additional four-year terms unless terminated with six months’ written notice.

Both parties highlighted the importance of coordinated public communication, with a requirement for prior written approval before publishing any information relating to the MoU or related activities.

The signing marks a new chapter in Saudi–Gambian sports relations, positioning both countries to benefit from shared expertise, enhanced athletic development, and strengthened international cooperation within the global Olympic Movement.