Defend the dignity and integrity of Banjul. Hands off McCarthy Square

It is indeed unfortunate that the State House announced that they were taking over the management of McCarthy Square away from the Banjul City Council. This decision is not only illegal, but it is also despicably Trumpian intended to disrupt the legal and political system of the Gambia in favour of unchecked power. Like Trump, Pres Barrow also thinks that he can flout laws and norms so long as they do not favour him or will give him more powers and advantage. That is a Trumpian thinking and attitude which is against all norms of democratic governance in a civilized nation.

Banjul is the capital city of The Gambia. The Gambia is divided into local government areas as per the Constitution under Section 193(1) which states that the administration of the Gambia shall be based on democratically elected councils. Banjul City Council is one of these democratically elected councils mandated to govern Banjul city as per the Local Government Act.

While Banjul is the seat of Government, State House does not govern and manage Banjul or any other local government area. Rather the State House compound is one of the properties within the jurisdiction of Banjul. Thus, despite the needs of the State insofar as the Presidency is concerned, State House does not have any power or authority to involve in the internal governance and management of Banjul city, unilaterally.

Section 48 of the Local Government Act vests in the area council “to exercise all political and executive powers and functions.” Furthermore, Section 90 gives power to the area council to plan and implement any “programme or project for developing the infrastructure, improving social services, developing human and financial resources and for the general upliftment of the community.”

The Office of the President is not the line ministry or the authority overseeing local councils. That function is vested in the Ministry for regional governments and the Local Government Service Commission. Therefore, the Office of the President has no authority whatsoever to take Maccarthy Square from the ownership, control, and management of BCC. The Office of the President has no function in relation to the management of parks in this country.

I hereby stand with BCC against this onslaught by the President. I urge the Mayor of BCC to immediately go to court to challenge this unconstitutional and illegal conduct by the Office of the President. I urge the residents of Banjul to protest this draconian decision of the Office of the president and demand that McCarthy Square remains under the full ownership, control and management of the Banjul City Council.

I urge all political parties, CSOs and indeed all citizens to stand up to defend the dignity and integrity of Banjul City, and to protect BCC from executive over-reach intended to subvert our local government system. When we allow such abuse of power against Banjul to prevail, then no other local government council is safe again from infringement from the Office of the President.

For the Gambia Our Homeland.

Madi Jobarteh

Kembujeh

Cuba is an international sponsor of health, not terrorism but US hates free healthcare

Dear Editor,

The United States will always have to lie, falsely accuse to justify positions, and Trump is the worst on that. If small Cuba is helping 50 countries on health, then thanks to past mandatory education, not mandatory work. In contrast, the US is indifferent to educating the poor, thus slicing the education budget. The US is terrible in over commercialising health, so near ‘free health’ is terrifying to legalise even medical cannabis, as it affects big pharma.

Further contrast: ‘mandatory’ work of 8 hours in a country you can flee to or from is much better than Trump and Musk denying people work, education, and even simple rescue like social security by cutting staff. It is vital for all countries to resist the US on this. Unless the media takes a very strong stand, weak presidents may cave in. We must help president Barrow and others on how and why to resist. The Gambia is already on a form of ‘travel ban’ to the US and it may have to do a pressure tactic to denounce Cuba. I personally benefitted from Cuban doctors. What percentage of Cuban doctors ever flee to seek refuge and remember they are in about 50 countries? They serve, go back, or get redeployed somewhere. Cuba is poor because of US unjust pressure, work denial through sanctions, and Trump is making it worse.

Robio is partly from Cuba, fear to criticise Trump like or worse than some Cubans fear to speak up. Meaning Cuba may not be perfect, but not close to what Trump accuses them of. Considering how Trump pursued Assange worse than Obama, considering how Trump is arresting and trying to deport even green card holders over speech or protests; considering how Trump lies about Cuba as state sponsors of terrorism, etc. Trump is raising his hatred of Cuba and people getting better than Obamacare in developing countries. Visit ten Cuban doctors and check if they look like forced labour while working in even terrible conditions like The Gambia… May God truly help us resist every evil, especially the evil of Trump.

Jarga Gagigo