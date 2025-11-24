spot_img
Gambia News

Demba Salbally tells Foñi to avoid being deceived about Jammeh’s homecoming stories 

Amadou J 12

By Amadou Jadama on tour

The Minister of Agriculture, Demba Sabally has told his fellow natives of Foñi not to be fooled by people telling them Jammeh is coming back, deceiving them to buy Ashobees or clearing his compound on just empty promises.

Addressing the Meet The People Tour meeting at Bondali, Sabally said those making these claims are making money and profits from the sale of such Ashobees  and ripping people off their daily fish money.

“What am telling you is that you are just wasting your time and energy. Jammeh is not coming here this November and not in the next November,” he said.

Minister Sabally reminded his people that even the people of Foñi where Jammeh himself came from were not spared by the former president’s astrocities against the Gambian people.

“Dawda Nyassi, a neighbour of mine in Bondali, was one of those killed,” Minister Sabally reminded the people.

He called on them to join and embrace President Barrow on his unprecedented developments across the country.

