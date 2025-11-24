Amul tells Foñi alkalolu to resign if they don’t like Barrow

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama on tour

The deputy governor of West Coast Region Amul Nyassi has called on the alkalolu (village heads) in Foñi to resign from their positions if they don’t want President Adama Barrow.

Nyassi, a former National Assembly Member in Foni Kansala made these remarks on Saturday during the president’s Meet The People Tour meeting in Bondali.

Foñi is the native area of exiled former president Yahya Jammeh who continues to command huge support in the area.

Nyassi warned the alkalolu that the time has now past when they can choose whether to answer to the president’s call or not.

“’If you are an alkalo, you must attend the president’s meetings whether you like it or not,” he warned the alkalolu

He reminded them that if not for nothing else Barrow is the first president to set up salaries for alkalolu since 1965. “You accepted his salaries, but you don’t want his government. That could happen in other generations but not in this one,” he warned.

Speaking earlier, Kaddy Camara the former NAM for Bondali, urged the people of Foñi not to start fighting with the sitting government of the day.

She said after all, President Barrow did not neglect Foñi, rather he brought unprecedented development to the area.