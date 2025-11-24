Guinea-Bissau holds close vote, Embalo seeks rare second term

- Advertisement -

By Ngouda Dione

Polls opened on Sunday for presidential and legislative elections in coup-prone Guinea-Bissau, with President Umaro Sissoco Embalo trying to become the first leader in three decades to win a second consecutive term in the West African nation.

He is up against 11 other candidates, the strongest of them relative political newcomer Fernando Dias who has the backing of the party that led the fight for independence from Portugal in the 1960s and 1970s.

That party, the African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde, was barred from fielding its own candidates for the first time after authorities said it filed papers late.

Analysts are predicting a close race between Embalo and Dias, and a runoff will be held if no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote.

Wearing his customary red keffiyeh, Embalo voted on Sunday in the eastern city of Gabu, expressing confidence he would win.

“I call on everyone to vote massively, to elect the person who will bring stability and progress to Guinea-Bissau, to build this country,” he said.

“The opposition have significant and longstanding popular support, however their campaigning efforts have been very restricted, and it is not an even playing field.”

Voters appeared divided as the campaigns held their final rallies on Friday.

Saico Cande, a tailor, expressed confidence that Embalo would find a solution to the country’s security and food crises.

But Berta da Goya, a businesswoman, said she was troubled by Embalo’s decision to dissolve parliament after what his government described as a coup attempt in late 2023.

Polls are scheduled to close at 1700 GMT, with provisional results expected within 48 hours.

BISSAU (Reuters)